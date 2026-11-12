US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly relocated to a military base amid security threats, while American aircraft have been moved from British airbases following concerns about possible Iranian attacks.
A US indictment alleges that three men supported an Iran-linked network involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States, including an alleged plot targeting RAF Fairford.
Western security agencies are assessing the possibility of Iranian retaliation beyond the Middle East, even as oil prices decline on hopes of progress in negotiations involving Iran and Russia and Ukraine.
The war with Iran is beginning to cast a shadow over places far removed from the battlefields of the Middle East. In Washington, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved out of his Georgetown mansion and into a military base following reported threats to his life. Across the Atlantic, American aircraft have been moved from a British airbase after what the US military described as an Iranian threat. And in Gloucestershire, an alleged plot targeting RAF Fairford has brought the possibility of the conflict reaching European soil into sharper focus. Together, these developments have raised questions about whether Tehran is expanding its campaign of retaliation against the United States and its allies beyond the region.
Bessent's relocation, first reported by The New York Times and subsequently confirmed by the Associated Press, came amid heightened concerns about threats against American officials. An aerial photograph of his Washington residence, published by The Wall Street Journal in January 2025, reportedly made the property identifiable. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that threats against the Treasury secretary had increased following the publication. Bessent has been at the forefront of the Trump administration's economic pressure campaign against Tehran, making him a prominent figure in the confrontation.
The developments are unfolding as the US continues its military and economic confrontation with Iran. Washington's sanctions and blockade are aimed at weakening Tehran's economy and compelling it to change course over its attacks on shipping and the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway, through which a substantial share of the world's oil and gas supplies normally passes, has remained largely disrupted since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.
From Bessent's Relocation To The RAF Fairford Security Scare
Britain has emerged as a particularly sensitive theatre in the widening security concerns. On Tuesday, the US military moved aircraft from a second British airbase following what The Wall Street Journal described as a threat from Iran. Two American refuelling tankers and several other aircraft operating from RAF Mildenhall in eastern England were diverted to Germany and other locations on Monday, according to the newspaper. The movement came weeks after a security incident near RAF Fairford, a base in Gloucestershire that has hosted American military aircraft.
The Fairford incident unfolded in September, when police were alerted to suspicious vehicles near the airbase. Five men were arrested after three vans were found near the facility, prompting a major security response. A bomb disposal robot was deployed and 85 homes were evacuated as authorities investigated the possibility of an attack. The men were subsequently released on bail, but the investigation continued. Two additional arrests were made in connection with suspected assistance to Iranian intelligence.
The case took a significant turn on November 10, when the US Department of Justice announced an eight-count indictment against three men accused of involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States. The defendants — Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani — are accused of supporting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah. US prosecutors allege that the network orchestrated the plot at RAF Fairford, where American forces were stationed.
According to the indictment, al-Hassani allegedly coordinated the movement of three vans towards the base, some carrying barrels of fuel. Prosecutors claim that the individuals involved had also researched chemical accelerants and purchased metallic objects that could have been used as shrapnel. Al-Saadi, who was already in US custody, allegedly passed coded messages through family members to help coordinate the operation. These are allegations contained in the indictment and have not been established in court.
Tehran has rejected accusations of involvement in the Fairford scheme. Iran's ambassador to the UK denied that the country was behind any plot against the British airbase. However, the IRGC had previously warned that Fairford and other facilities used to launch attacks against Iran could be considered legitimate targets. The distinction matters: a threat against a military installation does not automatically establish responsibility for a specific attempted attack.
Can Iran Carry Its Retaliation Into The United States And Europe?
The possibility of retaliation beyond the Middle East has become a growing concern for Western security agencies. In October, a memo by US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned that Iran had substantially increased efforts to target American personnel abroad, with some alleged assassination plots reaching advanced stages. The intelligence warning contributed to heightened security measures and a reduction in staffing at several US diplomatic missions in the region.
Yet the prospect of a large-scale Iranian military attack on the United States or Britain remains limited, according to Andreas Krieg, an associate professor of defence studies at King's College London, who spoke to Al Jazeera. Tehran's reach, he argued, extends through the IRGC, Iraqi militias such as Kataib Hezbollah and networks of local intermediaries. These networks could potentially facilitate sabotage, intimidation or attacks without requiring Iran to deploy conventional military forces thousands of kilometres from its borders.
Krieg suggested that Iran could achieve strategic gains even without launching a direct military strike. If threats force Washington to relocate officials, move aircraft, increase security spending and reconsider the use of overseas military bases, the resulting disruption itself becomes a form of pressure. The objective, in this assessment, would be to make countries supporting the US campaign bear some of its costs.
Oil Markets See A Possibility Of De-Escalation
While security concerns have grown, the oil market has offered a contrasting picture. Crude prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, November 12, as hopes of progress in negotiations over the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine wars weighed on prices. Brent crude futures declined by $1.14, or 1.2 per cent, to $91.62 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate fell by $1.04, or 1.2 per cent, to $85.49.
Investors appeared to be factoring in the possibility that diplomatic efforts could prevent another escalation. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a major prisoner exchange following two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, although disagreements over territory and other issues remained. In the case of Iran, markets were responding to expectations that the conflict was unlikely to intensify immediately. However, uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continues to limit the possibility of a sharp and sustained fall in oil prices.
The contrast is striking. Governments are preparing for the possibility that the conflict's security consequences could travel further west, even as traders look for signs that it may eventually move towards negotiations. Whether Iran is deliberately exporting the costs of the war or Western countries are responding to a collection of threats that do not all share a single command structure remains an open question. But the relocation of officials, the movement of aircraft and the investigation into the Fairford plot suggest that the conflict's reach is no longer being measured only by the distance between Tehran and the battlefields.