The war with Iran is beginning to cast a shadow over places far removed from the battlefields of the Middle East. In Washington, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved out of his Georgetown mansion and into a military base following reported threats to his life. Across the Atlantic, American aircraft have been moved from a British airbase after what the US military described as an Iranian threat. And in Gloucestershire, an alleged plot targeting RAF Fairford has brought the possibility of the conflict reaching European soil into sharper focus. Together, these developments have raised questions about whether Tehran is expanding its campaign of retaliation against the United States and its allies beyond the region.