Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), even as hardline political and military figures call for the country to reconsider its nuclear doctrine and pursue an atomic bomb following US and Israeli attacks on its nuclear facilities. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, November 9, that Tehran had not suspended its treaty commitments, although its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) remained restricted.