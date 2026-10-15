The GBU-43/B MOAB is a GPS-guided conventional bomb designed to deliver a devastating blast over a wide area.
US military contingency plans reportedly include the weapon as an option against Iran, including the suspected underground facility at Pickaxe Mountain.
The MOAB is not a deep-penetration bunker-buster, leaving uncertainty over its effectiveness against Iran’s heavily fortified nuclear infrastructure.
The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, better known as the “Mother of All Bombs”, has resurfaced in discussions over how Washington might act against Iran. Weighing about 21,600 pounds, the MOAB is built to devastate wide areas, not to burrow into the earth, a distinction that matters when the targets are heavily fortified nuclear sites.
CNN reported on October 14 that the US military has drawn up contingency plans that could involve deploying the MOAB against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities if President Donald Trump orders fresh strikes.
According to the network, military planners have questioned whether the weapon could achieve Washington’s objectives against Iran’s heavily fortified nuclear sites.
What Makes The MOAB So Destructive?
The MOAB is a GPS-guided conventional weapon designed to unleash an enormous blast across a wide area. Unlike a bunker-buster built to penetrate deep underground, it detonates before hitting the ground, directing its explosive force outwards.
Its destructive power makes it suited to large-area targets, including concentrations of troops and equipment, caves and certain above-ground fortifications. However, its size and explosive force do not automatically make it effective against deeply buried installations.
The weapon was developed during the Iraq War and was conceived partly for psychological impact, with its immense explosion intended to intimidate enemy forces. It was first used in combat on April 13, 2017, when Trump authorised a strike against an Islamic State tunnel complex in Afghanistan.
Notably, Afghan officials said 36 Islamic State fighters were killed in the attack. The strike demonstrated the bomb’s ability to devastate a target area, but its potential deployment against Iran would present a different challenge.
Could It Destroy Iran’s Nuclear Facilities?
CNN reported that military plans include the possible use of the MOAB against energy infrastructure and the suspected underground nuclear facility at Pickaxe Mountain.
However, sources familiar with the planning questioned whether the bomb could penetrate the layers of granite believed to protect the site. One source described it as effective for clearing large areas but not designed as a deep-penetration weapon.
Its use against facilities buried far underground could therefore leave critical infrastructure intact. The proposed strikes also raise concerns about civilian casualties, particularly if energy infrastructure near populated areas is targeted.
A White House official told CNN that the administration does not comment on sensitive military plans, adding that Trump keeps all options open to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
The Pentagon said it plans for a range of operational scenarios. The plans do not mean Trump has authorised a new attack, and the MOAB’s potential effectiveness against Iran’s underground nuclear sites remains uncertain.