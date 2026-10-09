Trump Rules Out Attack On Iran Before November Midterm Elections, Cites ‘Productive’ Talks

Donald Trump says the US will not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm elections, citing what he described as productive discussions with Tehran.
Negotiations are focused on ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while a US blockade of Iranian ports remains in force.
Iran says it will not abandon uranium enrichment or surrender its enriched uranium stockpile, leaving key differences unresolved in efforts to end the conflict.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington would not attack Iran before the November 3 midterm congressional elections, citing what he described as “productive discussions” with Tehran aimed at ending the six-month-old war.
“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that the United States would not launch an attack before the elections.
The conflict began in February, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. The war has contributed to rising energy prices and become a political challenge for Trump and Republicans seeking to retain their narrow majorities in Congress. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that around 60% of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the conflict.
US-Iran Talks Focus On Ending War, Reopening Strait Of Hormuz
Washington and Tehran have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments. Trump has rejected Iran's latest proposal, while the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in force, according to his statement.
Trump has repeatedly said he expects oil prices to fall after the midterm elections, but has not outlined a detailed plan for ending the war. Higher fuel costs have added to concerns about the cost of living, a major issue for voters ahead of the November polls.
Iran Rejects Giving Up Uranium Enrichment
Iran's state media reported on Thursday that Tehran would not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium, citing the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization.
The statement came days after US Vice-President JD Vance said Iran would need to make “meaningful” reductions in its enrichment capacity as part of any agreement to end the war.
The US, Israel and several Western allies have long accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran has denied pursuing a nuclear weapon.
Trump's announcement rules out a US attack before November 3, but does not establish whether military action could resume after the elections or whether the current diplomatic efforts will produce an agreement.
(With Agency Inputs)