Trump’s Red Diesel Move Explained: What Is Red-Dyed Diesel, and Could It Lower US Fuel Prices?

Red-dyed diesel is regular diesel marked with red dye and exempt from highway fuel taxes.
Trump’s order allows temporary tax deferrals for highway diesel use, but does not erase the federal tax.
Industry groups say the move may offer limited relief because it does not increase diesel supply or resolve state and EPA restrictions.
The Trump administration has turned to a little-known category of diesel fuel as it looks to ease surging fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at promoting the use of “red dye” diesel, a fuel normally reserved for off-road uses and exempt from federal highway fuel taxes.
The move is intended to provide temporary relief to truckers, farmers and other diesel users as prices have climbed sharply. But industry groups have warned fuel sellers to “proceed with caution”, saying the order does not actually eliminate the federal diesel tax and does not resolve state or environmental restrictions on dyed fuel.
What Is Red-Dyed Diesel?
Red-dyed diesel is essentially the same fuel as regular diesel, but it contains a red dye that identifies it as tax-exempt fuel.
It is generally intended for equipment and vehicles that do not normally operate on public roads, including farm machinery and equipment used at construction, mining and logging sites.
The dye serves as a marker for tax enforcement. Since off-road users generally do not pay the highway fuel taxes applied to diesel used for road transportation, the red colour allows inspectors to identify fuel that has not been taxed for highway use.
Using red-dyed diesel in vehicles on public roads has generally been illegal because it amounts to using tax-exempt fuel without paying the applicable highway fuel taxes. Violations can attract significant penalties.
Why Is Red Diesel Tax-Exempt?
Diesel used on public roads is subject to federal and state excise taxes. These taxes help fund transportation infrastructure, including highway maintenance.
The federal diesel tax is currently 24.3 cents per gallon, along with a 0.1-cent-per-gallon underground storage tank fee. State diesel taxes average around 35.5 cents per gallon, according to Reuters.
Red-dyed diesel is exempt from these highway fuel taxes because it is intended for off-road purposes.
That makes the distinction between red diesel and regular diesel primarily a matter of tax treatment and intended use, rather than the fuel's basic composition.
What Has Trump Changed?
Trump's executive order does not simply abolish the federal diesel tax.
Instead, it directs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to defer certain diesel fuel tax payment obligations and provide penalty relief to the extent permitted by law.
The White House said the order would temporarily allow highway use of red-dyed diesel in an effort to reduce fuel costs.
However, the federal government cannot permanently eliminate the tax through an executive order because Congress controls federal taxation.
The Energy Marketers of America has therefore warned fuel retailers that the details of the relief depend on Treasury guidance that has not yet been issued. The group stressed that “Deferral is not forgiveness.”
Why Is The US Turning To Red Diesel Now?
The move comes as US diesel prices have surged amid tightening global supplies and disruptions to fuel production and trade.
Since the war with Iran began, diesel prices have risen from about $3.76 per gallon to $6.32, a nearly 70 per cent increase, according to the information cited in the recent reports.
The conflict in Ukraine is also affecting global diesel supplies. Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries have disrupted the country's refining system, while Russia has imposed a diesel export ban through at least the end of October.
Russia has traditionally been one of the world's major diesel exporters. Trump has also urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure, saying the strikes were contributing to global fuel pressures.
How Much Could Red Diesel Save?
The federal highway diesel tax alone is 24.3 cents per gallon, meaning that, in theory, removing that charge could reduce the price by roughly that amount.
But the executive order does not eliminate the tax. It defers certain tax obligations.
There is also a state-level component. State diesel taxes average about 35.5 cents per gallon, but Trump's order does not automatically remove those taxes.
Whether motorists actually see a lower price will therefore depend on how federal agencies, states, fuel retailers and distributors implement the policy.
Will Red Diesel Actually Make Diesel Cheaper?
Analysts cited by Reuters have argued that expanding access to tax-exempt diesel would not increase the amount of diesel being produced in the United States.
Off-road diesel currently accounts for about 30 per cent of US distillate consumption, or roughly 18.2 billion gallons annually. The US transportation sector consumes nearly 123 million gallons of diesel a day, or around 45 billion gallons annually.
Allowing some of the existing off-road fuel to be used on highways could change who pays certain taxes, but it would not necessarily create additional diesel supply.
As analyst Preben Sørli of Rystad Energy put it, refiners would still receive the market price for their fuel, meaning the measure would have limited impact on the underlying supply and demand conditions.
Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser at Gulf Oil, similarly said the measure would help less than it may initially appear because it does not fundamentally change how much diesel is manufactured for domestic use.
What Is Driving The Diesel Price Surge?
The red-diesel debate comes against a broader global supply problem.
Diesel prices are affected not only by crude oil prices but also by the availability of refining capacity. Refineries turn crude oil into products such as diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, meaning disruptions at refineries can quickly affect fuel markets.
The war in Iran has disrupted refining capacity and fuel flows in the Middle East. Meanwhile, attacks on Russian refineries and Russia's subsequent export restrictions have removed additional diesel supplies from global markets.
US refiners are also operating at high capacity, limiting how much additional production can be squeezed out of existing facilities.
This means the administration's red-diesel measure addresses the tax component of the price, rather than the underlying shortage of refined diesel.
For truckers and other highway users, that distinction is important: even if the tax deferral eventually translates into some savings at the pump, it does not by itself increase the supply of diesel or bring down the wholesale price.
For now, the impact will depend on the Treasury's implementation guidance, state-level rules and whether fuel retailers are willing to participate in the scheme.