Malaysia is exploring gaming experience as a potential skill for future military drone operators
The initiative comes as the Armed Forces expand their unmanned aerial capabilities, including South China Sea surveillance
Ukraine has also identified gamers as potential candidates for military drone operations
From navigating the streets of Vice City to controlling an unmanned aircraft, the skills required may appear worlds apart. But as Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide on Thursday, Malaysia's military revealed that it is exploring whether video gamers could offer an advantage in operating military drones.
Malaysia's Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman, told The Star that the Armed Forces were looking to tap into the digital skills of younger Malaysians, including those with experience in video games and recreational drone operations, as they expand their unmanned aerial capabilities.
However, gaming experience alone will not qualify someone to operate a military drone. Malek Razak said technical knowledge, operational discipline, aptitude and specialised training would remain essential.
"Operating military drones involves specialised training, technical knowledge, an understanding of operational procedures, discipline and the ability to carry out missions safely," he told the newspaper.
He added that recruitment would continue to depend on established qualifications and competency assessments. The military is exploring digital platforms, interactive technology and simulations to attract young people to fields including unmanned systems, communications and cybersecurity. It has not announced a dedicated recruitment programme for gamers.
Why Malaysia Needs Drone Operators
The proposal comes as Malaysia expands its drone capabilities, particularly for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in the South China Sea and waters off Sabah.
In June, Malaysia's Ministry of Defence formally inducted Turkish-made ANKA-S Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial systems into No. 11 Squadron at Labuan Air Base. The aircraft can conduct maritime surveillance for nearly 24 hours, operating in different weather conditions and during both day and night.
According to state news agency, the Royal Malaysian Air Force acquired three ANKA systems for RM423.8 million and is considering another three in a second phase. Its longer-term target is to operate nine aircraft, with expanded capabilities including electronic warfare and surveillance.
The country's broader military modernisation also includes a national defence drone framework being developed by the Science and Technology Defence Research Institute (STRIDE) and a Cyber Force initiative aimed at building specialised technical expertise.
Ukraine Offers A Real-World Example
Malaysia is not alone in recognising gaming familiarity as a potential asset for military drone operations. Ukraine's official military recruitment portal lists a UAV pilot vacancy with the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade that explicitly describes the position as suitable for "gamers and people familiar with radio electronics".
The requirements also include knowledge of topography, navigation skills, military fitness and continuous training. Ukraine has additionally incorporated FPV controllers and virtual simulators into drone-operator training.
For Malaysia, the idea is still at an exploratory stage. The challenge will be turning the digital familiarity of a generation raised on video games into the technical competence, judgement and discipline required to operate military aircraft.