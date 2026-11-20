Russia launches massive missile, drone attack on Ukraine.
Eight killed as strikes hit energy, transport infrastructure.
Zelenskyy says Moscow fired over 500 aerial weapons.
Russia stepped up its attacks on Ukraine on Friday, unleashing a massive barrage of missiles and drones that struck electricity infrastructure and left eight people dead. The assault followed President Vladimir Putin's warning that Moscow would respond to Ukrainian strikes on a bridge to Crimea.
The capital Kyiv also came under heavy fire overnight, with Russian forces striking three bridges over the Dnipro River. The blasts sent residents rushing to metro stations for shelter as explosions rang out across the city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian assault involved more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles. The strikes hit energy facilities, railway networks and logistics infrastructure in different parts of the country.
With little movement along the frontline this year, Russia and Ukraine have increasingly relied on air strikes. Kyiv has targeted Russian oil refineries, while Moscow has focused on Ukraine's power infrastructure and transport networks.
Zelenskyy described Friday's bombardment as one of the biggest attacks of the war and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using civilian suffering to make up for setbacks on the battlefield and diplomatic front.
"Putin launched this attack in a highly demonstrative manner... Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic impotence with precisely this kind of terror, precisely these attacks on life," he said in a Telegram post.
He also called Russia's approach "vicious", saying missiles were fired in successive waves, with intervals of just 20 to 30 minutes.
Putin Had Vowed Strong Reply
Putin had vowed a strong response to Ukraine's attacks on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, warning that Moscow's retaliation would be "far more painful".
Putin said Russia had been considering local ceasefires before Ukraine struck the strategic bridge for the third time in a week. Speaking after meetings with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, he had ruled out negotiations following the attack.
"After the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we will not negotiate," Putin said, claiming the bridge was used only by civilians. He added: "We will respond to these attacks. Our response will be far more painful than Kyiv’s attack on the bridge."