Former Navy commander Purnendu Tiwari has been hospitalised in Qatar for a medical procedure
His family has appealed to PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar to secure his return
Seven of the eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar returned home in February 2024
The hospitalisation of former Indian Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwari in Qatar has renewed his family's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his release and return to India on humanitarian grounds. The 67-year-old veteran, who has remained in a Qatari prison despite the release of seven other Indian naval personnel in February 2024, was taken to hospital for a medical procedure on Tuesday, according to his family.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that it had contacted Qatari authorities to ascertain Tiwari's well-being and obtain further details about his medical condition.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had urged the authorities to ensure that Tiwari received proper medical attention, if required. "We are in touch with his family members as well as the Qatari authorities," he said, reiterating the government's commitment to doing its best for the former officer.
Tiwari's sister, Meetu Bhargava, told LiveMint that the family learnt about his hospitalisation through his wife, who is in Qatar. His wife has also written to India's Ambassador to Qatar, K Srikar Reddy, seeking intervention to facilitate his return.
The family has appealed to Modi and Jaishankar, citing concerns about Tiwari's health and his 88-year-old mother, Pramodini Tiwari, who is reportedly critically ill and wishes to see her son.
Why Is Tiwari Still In Qatar?
Tiwari was among eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar in August 2022 while working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a defence-services company. All eight were sentenced to death in October 2023, but the sentences were commuted in December that year. Seven returned to India in February 2024 following an amnesty from Qatar's Emir.
Tiwari remained behind because of separate legal proceedings. In an April 2026 briefing, Jaiswal cautioned against conflating the two cases, saying Qatar's Court of Cassation had sentenced Tiwari in February 2026 alongside the Omani owner of the company and another Qatari official. A separate March 12 judgment had granted him relief in another proceeding but did not overturn the February sentence.
The February conviction carried a six-year prison term over allegations involving financial irregularities. The Indian government has not publicly detailed the charges or released the full judgment.
A Decorated Naval Career
Tiwari served in the Indian Navy's executive branch as a navigation specialist, commanded INS Magar and was the fleet navigating officer of the Eastern Fleet. After retiring, he trained Singapore naval personnel before moving to Qatar to head Dahra Global as its managing director.
In 2019, he received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, one of India's highest honours for overseas Indians, from then-President Ram Nath Kovind.
His family has also raised concerns about his physical and psychological health, including reported post-traumatic stress disorder. These claims have not been independently established through medical records. India has not disclosed his diagnosis or the nature of the recent procedure, saying it is seeking further information from Qatari authorities.