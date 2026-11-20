The hospitalisation of former Indian Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwari in Qatar has renewed his family's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his release and return to India on humanitarian grounds. The 67-year-old veteran, who has remained in a Qatari prison despite the release of seven other Indian naval personnel in February 2024, was taken to hospital for a medical procedure on Tuesday, according to his family.