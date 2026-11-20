Malaysia's Cabinet has approved a proposal to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye
The proposed programme includes three to six months of vocational training
The announcement follows the ICJ's genocide ruling against Myanmar over its 2017 military crackdown
Malaysia has approved a proposal to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkiye through a skills-training programme, in one of the largest planned resettlement initiatives involving the community since Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown. The announcement came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya, bringing renewed international attention to the plight of the displaced community.
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the Cabinet's approval on Friday, saying Turkiye had agreed to receive the refugees following his recent official visit to the country. However, the Turkish Foreign Ministry had not independently confirmed the arrangement and did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Under the proposed programme, participants will undergo three to six months of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), with courses tailored to the requirements of different Turkish industries. Zahid said Malaysian and Turkish authorities would coordinate the selection, training, documentation and resettlement process with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other agencies.
He added that implementation would take into account industry requirements, individual consent and applicable international regulations. No implementation timeline or selection criteria have been announced.
ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide
The announcement follows the ICJ's Thursday judgment in a case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar under the Genocide Convention. The UN's highest court found that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 clearance operations in northern Rakhine State, violating its obligations under the convention.
The court also found that Myanmar had failed to prevent and punish genocide and had obstructed the preservation of evidence. The judgment is final and binding, without appeal. UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a "powerful recognition of the Rohingya victims of genocide".
The ruling comes at a significant moment for a community whose displacement and persecution have remained unresolved for years.
Malaysia's Changing Refugee Policy
The proposed resettlement comes amid a tougher approach by Kuala Lumpur towards refugee management. Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and treats refugees and asylum-seekers as temporary residents, with third-country resettlement or return to their country of origin among the available solutions.
UNHCR announced on Wednesday that it had stopped registering new asylum-seeker cases following a Malaysian government decision, although protection and assistance services for existing refugees continue.
Malaysia had around 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end of February, approximately two-thirds of them Rohingya. The country has also returned more than 10,000 Myanmar nationals since January, though they have not all been identified as Rohingya.
The proposed transfer to Turkiye is distinct from repatriation to Myanmar. Its success will depend on the final arrangements between the governments, the selection process and the consent of the refugees involved.