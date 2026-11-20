US Democratic lawmakers are probing Nvidia's communications with investigators handling the Megaspeed case
The investigation concerns suspected diversion of restricted AI chips to China
A separate congressional inquiry is examining Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's family's financial interests and Nvidia shareholdings
Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have opened an investigation into whether Nvidia influenced the Commerce Department's probe into Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed, suspected of diverting restricted artificial intelligence chips to China.
Representatives Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday, questioning whether the department had allowed a major corporation with financial and personal links to the Trump administration to interfere with enforcement activity, Reuters reported on Friday after reviewing the letter. The lawmakers have sought explanations and relevant documents by December 1.
The inquiry follows a reported August 2025 communication in which Nvidia contacted Commerce Department investigators directly and requested a meeting. According to Reuters, a Commerce official said the company told investigators that Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler had authorised the communication.
Nvidia told Reuters that it regularly consults government officials to provide information, answer questions and seek guidance on regulatory requirements. The company also said it welcomed engagement with Congress. A Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) spokesperson told Reuters that the agency conducted enforcement "strictly by the book", while Megaspeed said it complied with all applicable laws, including US export-control requirements.
What The Government Says
In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Departments of Commerce and Justice said the investigation into Megaspeed began in 2024 after officials identified suspicious activity involving the possible diversion of sensitive semiconductors.
According to the statement, Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. Nvidia placed the company on its internal 'no sell' list the following month. Commerce's BIS, working with Singaporean law enforcement, subsequently conducted an on-site inspection at Megaspeed and interviewed its CEO, Alice Huang. The Justice Department later took the lead in the criminal investigation.
The statement does not address the reported August meeting request or establish whether Nvidia's communications influenced the investigation.
Lutnick's Family Finances Also Under Scrutiny
A separate House Foreign Affairs Committee inquiry is examining whether the financial interests of Lutnick's family influenced his department's handling of the case.
In a Wednesday announcement, the committee said Meeks, Jamie Raskin and Kamlager-Dove had written to Cantor Fitzgerald chairman Brandon Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary's son, seeking records on the firm's Nvidia shareholdings and business dealings involving China and Southeast Asia. The lawmakers said Cantor Fitzgerald held roughly $310 million in Nvidia shares at the end of March 2026.
Separately, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie requested briefings from Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress, Lutnick and Under Secretary Kessler by December 2 over export-control compliance and national-security concerns.
None of the congressional inquiries has established that Nvidia improperly influenced the Megaspeed investigation or that Lutnick acted on behalf of his family's financial interests.