Nvidia’s own filings offer another part of the picture. Its 2026 proxy statement disclosed that Huang’s daughter and son were employed by the company, but said neither was an executive officer, neither reported directly to their father, and their compensation was determined under the same practices used for employees in comparable roles. The filing also disclosed their annual compensation for fiscal 2026. The formal disclosure does not settle questions about informal influence, but it is an important counterpoint to accounts of the family’s reach.