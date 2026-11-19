Colette Kress became Nvidia’s interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned, while the board searches for a permanent successor.
Reports about Madison Huang’s influence and her husband Nico Caprez’s business role have intensified scrutiny of the Huang family’s presence at Nvidia.
The central issue is not a CEO contest involving Madison, but how Nvidia will separate formal corporate authority from the informal influence built around its founder.
At Nvidia, power has long travelled through a familiar route: from Jensen Huang, the leather-jacketed founder who built the chipmaker into the engine room of the artificial intelligence boom, to the executives who turned his ambitions into a business worth trillions.
But with Huang gone, that arrangement is being tested. The question facing Nvidia is no longer only who will occupy the chief executive’s office. It is who will shape the company’s decisions, whose authority will count, and how much of the Huang family’s influence will survive its founder’s departure.
Colette Kress, Nvidia’s chief financial officer and now interim chief executive, sits at the centre of that transition. So does Madison Huang, Jensen’s daughter, whose reported influence inside the company has come under scrutiny. This is not a contest between two declared CEO candidates: Madison has not been identified as a formal contender for the position. It is a deeper argument about corporate control, family influence and the boundaries between a founder’s personal authority and the institution he leaves behind.
CFO Who Became The Company’s Counterweight
Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013, bringing nearly 25 years of experience in finance, including roles at Microsoft and Cisco. For much of her tenure, she operated away from the spectacle surrounding Huang. Her work was less about announcing the future of artificial intelligence than ensuring that the company’s extraordinary ambitions could withstand financial scrutiny. That distinction became important as Nvidia began investing in companies and infrastructure connected to the very market for its chips.
Reuters reported that Kress had pushed back against some of Huang’s more aggressive investment plans, including financing arrangements involving OpenAI and AI infrastructure companies such as Lambda. The disagreements reflected a larger concern about what critics called a circular AI economy: Nvidia investing in companies that, in turn, used funding to buy Nvidia hardware. A proposed $250 billion plan linked to an OpenAI data-centre project in Ohio was eventually reduced to $120 billion, Reuters reported. Kress had become, in effect, a financial counterweight to a founder whose appetite for risk had helped propel the company’s rise.
That experience now places her in a different position. Following Huang’s resignation, Nvidia’s board appointed Kress interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor. Board chair Harvey Jones said the company would not bring Huang back and would wait for the right candidate rather than rush the appointment.
Kress must therefore do more than keep the financial machinery running: she has to reassure customers and investors, maintain the company’s strategic direction and establish authority in an organisation accustomed to one dominant voice.
Madison Huang And The Question Of Family Influence
Madison Huang’s position is different. She is Nvidia’s senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms, including Omniverse, Cosmos and Isaac robotics. Her formal responsibilities cover marketing initiatives, go-to-market strategies and developer engagement. She joined Nvidia in 2020 after working in the luxury industry and completing an MBA at London Business School. The company’s own biography presents her as a senior marketing executive, not a member of its top executive leadership.
But recent reporting has suggested that her influence extended beyond that formal remit. The Financial Times, in a report cited by Reuters, said Madison played a significant role in shaping Nvidia’s public response to scrutiny surrounding Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud provider whose dealings with Nvidia hardware attracted attention from US authorities. Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that she took on responsibilities beyond her official position. These accounts have raised questions about how informal access to the founder could translate into influence inside a publicly traded company.
The scrutiny also extends to her husband, Nvidia executive Nico Caprez, whose responsibilities have included international cloud-computing deals in Asia. The Financial Times reported that his promotion and the family’s involvement in the Megaspeed response had prompted governance concerns among employees.
These are reported concerns, not findings of wrongdoing. Nvidia has not publicly established that Madison or Caprez violated company policy, and the reports do not demonstrate that Madison has been formally considered for the CEO role.
Nvidia’s own filings offer another part of the picture. Its 2026 proxy statement disclosed that Huang’s daughter and son were employed by the company, but said neither was an executive officer, neither reported directly to their father, and their compensation was determined under the same practices used for employees in comparable roles. The filing also disclosed their annual compensation for fiscal 2026. The formal disclosure does not settle questions about informal influence, but it is an important counterpoint to accounts of the family’s reach.
The Company Jensen Huang Leaves Behind
The issue is larger than the relationship between two women at the top of Nvidia’s changing power structure. Huang founded the company in 1993 and led it for more than three decades. His authority extended across product strategy, customer relationships, investment decisions and the company’s engagement with Washington. Reuters reported that investors are now weighing whether Nvidia can preserve its technological momentum without the founder who shaped so much of its direction.
The board’s independent investigation, announced on November 8 after reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort, adds another layer. Nvidia said it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised, but that independent directors and outside counsel would examine the available information.
The investigation, alongside scrutiny of the company’s dealings with Megaspeed, places governance and oversight at the centre of the transition. Allegations concerning individuals and companies must remain distinct from established findings.
For Kress, the challenge is to make Nvidia function as an institution rather than as an extension of its founder. For Madison, the question is what role she will occupy in a company where her father’s departure has changed the value of proximity to power.