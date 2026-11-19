The move fits a wider US push in the region after Trump returned to the White House last year. He has said he wants the Western Hemisphere to get more attention and that his administration will take on Latin American drug cartels. American forces have been striking boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean that the Trump administration says are carrying drugs into the US, in an effort to slow narcotics flows and fatal overdoses. Since September 2025, at least 240 people have died in those attacks, but US officials have released little public evidence that the vessels carried drugs or that the campaign has reduced supply in the country.