Pete Hegseth announced the agreement in Caracas during talks with Venezuela’s interim leaders
The deal covers joint training, intelligence sharing and other defence equipment and capabilities
Hegseth praised cooperation with acting President Delcy Rodríguez and linked it to stabilising Venezuela
The United States and Venezuela have signed a deal to reestablish military ties. Cooperation will range from joint training to intelligence sharing and other defence equipment and capabilities, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday in Caracas while visiting the South American nation’s interim leaders. The agreement underscores another US effort to deepen its influence in Venezuela as the country navigates a political transition after Nicolás Maduro’s capture in January.
Addressing diplomats and military officials from both countries, Hegseth said Venezuela had shifted from "our most aggressive regional threat" to "a compliant security partner." He also praised the "close cooperation" with acting President Delcy Rodríguez that allowed officials "to stabilise Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all," referring to drug traffickers, according to AP. The visit is the latest by a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, and Trump said in August that Hegseth helped broker a broad deal for the US to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves.
Oil Deal Context
Hegseth tied the oil pact to energy security and pointed to the Trump administration’s Iran war as the backdrop. The fighting has squeezed global fuel flows through a key Persian Gulf route, pushed up gasoline prices and helped drive the Republican Party’s heavy losses in this month’s midterm elections.
“The Venezuela oil deal makes the Strait of Hormuz a nonfactor for the Western Hemisphere,” Hegseth said at the US Embassy in Caracas. In the meeting with Hegseth, Rodríguez said the deal enables “the energy development of our nations” and “benefits both the people of the United States and the people of Venezuela.”
Alejandro Betancourt attended Hegseth’s speech. He owns North American Blue Energy Partners, Venezuela’s second-largest oil operator, and his company has joined the US government in the agreement to develop the country’s large oil reserves, as per AP.
Earlier this year, the Interior and Energy secretaries also travelled to Venezuela, where they concentrated on the country’s oil reserves and critical minerals. Gen. Francis Donovan of US Southern Command, who leads US military operations in Latin America, has met interim authorities there at least twice this year. Hegseth then went on to Bogota, Colombia, where the defence and foreign ministers received him at a military base.
Military Cooperation Details
Hegseth gave little detail on the pact. He said only that the two militaries would be “training together, partnering together, sharing intelligence, more defense equipment and capabilities together.”
Rodríguez said separately that she wanted the military relationship to reach its highest level so the two sides could "address common threats." Hegseth said Venezuela was working with the US "to recover its territory from narco-terrorist networks." The Pentagon gave no immediate explanation of the new arrangement.
The move fits a wider US push in the region after Trump returned to the White House last year. He has said he wants the Western Hemisphere to get more attention and that his administration will take on Latin American drug cartels. American forces have been striking boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean that the Trump administration says are carrying drugs into the US, in an effort to slow narcotics flows and fatal overdoses. Since September 2025, at least 240 people have died in those attacks, but US officials have released little public evidence that the vessels carried drugs or that the campaign has reduced supply in the country.
Maduro Capture Claims
Hegseth also boasted about the operation that captured Maduro. He called it “the single most sophisticated military operation in the history of Latin America” and said it “lasted just 48 minutes.”
"America’s best and bravest warfighters solved a 27-year problem for this hemisphere in a matter of hours," he added. Yet the ruling party has kept control since 1999, and Rodríguez now heads the country, AP reported.
Hegseth also turned a Maduro catchphrase from last year back on him, saying that as the ousted leader “predicted,” the operation ended with “no war, yes, peace.”
Succession And Uncertainty
Hegseth arrived as Venezuela faced fresh questions over its next leader. Many people are unsure who will hold power in the months and years ahead.
Rodríguez, who backs Maduro, took charge after his capture. Her court-sanctioned term expired in July, yet she still serves as Venezuela’s head of state. Hegseth praised her leadership and thanked her for “working closely and pragmatically and diligently with the United States to stabilize Venezuela.”
Opposition leader María Corina Machado has returned to Venezuela from exile after seven failed attempts that opposition activists said the government blocked. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said her "safe" return followed "reconciliation talks" backed by the US, which he called "the best opportunity" Venezuela has had in three decades to achieve free and fair elections and a lasting democracy. No date has been set for the next presidential election, and many Venezuelans remain divided over Trump. They are relieved that Maduro is gone, but say the White House put oil ahead of democratic reform and chose the wrong path to lasting change.