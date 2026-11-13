Iranian Guards Say LNG Tanker Hit Mine In Strait Of Hormuz After Using ‘Unauthorised’ Route

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
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Since the Middle East war began in late February, Tehran has maintained that vessels must obtain its authorisation to pass through the strait, and it has attacked ships that do not comply

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Summary of this article

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy claimed a gas tanker struck a naval mine and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday

  • The report followed Iranian claims that four oil tankers were hit by explosions in the waterway on Wednesday and Thursday

  • The incident comes despite US Central Command's announcement that it had cleared Iranian mines from the main international shipping lanes

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy on Friday announced that a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) struck a naval mine and suffered an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state news agency.

The Guards said the vessel, which was east of the strait, had tried to cross a passageway to the south that they described as “unauthorised and dangerous”. The ship was hit by a mine and exploded violently, the Guards reportedly said. Notably, no details on the tanker were immediately available.

Since the Middle East war began in late February, Tehran has maintained that vessels must obtain its authorisation to pass through the strait, and it has attacked ships that do not comply, as per various media reports. The United States has responded by imposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports and has provided military support to tankers using the vital trade route.

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On Thursday, Iranian media reported that explosions hit four oil tankers in the waterway, which is critical for global shipping. As per the reports, the vessels had ignored warnings and entered areas that Iran treats as restricted.

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Attacks on tankers are continuing even as traffic has rebounded and expectations of a de-escalation in the US-Israeli war on Iran have grown. Those expectations have reportedly been reflected in falling oil prices. In recent weeks, Iran’s armed forces have repeatedly reported fires or explosions on board ships in the strait, often saying the vessels struck mines.

At least 10 ships were hit in the first 10 days of November, Reuters reported citing data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. That followed 37 attacks in October, the highest monthly tally since the conflict began in late February, the report said. The US military, however, says it has cleared the main routes through the waterway of mines.

Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said overnight that their forces had targeted a US early warning radar system in Bahrain. Bahrain is a US ally in the Gulf and is home to American military installations. However, neither the United States nor Bahrain has confirmed the attack.

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