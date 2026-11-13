The Indian-Origin Executives Who Could Shape Nvidia's Post-Huang Era

Nvidia has begun searching for a permanent successor to co-founder Jensen Huang, who resigned after 33 years as the company's chief executive
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has featured in succession reports, while Palo Alto Networks' Nikesh Arora and Google Cloud's Thomas Kurian have also been floated as possible external choices
The three executives bring different experience across semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity, enterprise technology and cloud infrastructure, but Nvidia has announced no shortlist
Nvidia's search for a permanent chief executive officer has brought three Indian-origin technology leaders into focus: Sanjay Mehrotra, who heads semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology; Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks; and Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. Their careers span semiconductor engineering, global technology businesses and cloud infrastructure--three areas central to the future of artificial intelligence computing.
The succession process began after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as president and CEO on Thursday. His resignation followed a board meeting amid revelations about alleged extramarital affairs, including a reported relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence. The company then appointed its longtime Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO and said the board would consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent position.
Of the three Indian-origin executives, Mehrotra is the only one directly named in Reuters' reporting on possible external successors. Arora and Kurian were identified as potential external choices by an industry analyst speaking to Fortune, reflecting their professional experience and relevance to the technology sector. Nvidia has not announced an official shortlist or mentioned having approached any of them.
Sanjay Mehrotra: The Semiconductor Connection
Mehrotra's experience is the most closely tied to Nvidia's core business. He is chairman and CEO of Micron Technology, one of the world's major memory-chip manufacturers, and has spent much of his career in the semiconductor industry.
He co-founded SanDisk in 1988 and led the company as CEO from 2011 to 2016. After SanDisk's acquisition by Western Digital, he joined Micron in 2017, taking charge of a company whose products have become increasingly important to the growth of AI computing.
A key part of that relationship is high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which is used in advanced AI systems to move large volumes of data efficiently. Micron announced in March 2026 that it had begun high-volume production of HBM4 designed for Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform. The partnership places Mehrotra's company within the very supply chain supporting Nvidia's next generation of AI infrastructure.
His experience combines semiconductor research, manufacturing and corporate leadership. He has also led Micron through a period in which demand for memory used in AI data centres has become a major driver of the industry.
Nikesh Arora: From Google And SoftBank To Cybersecurity
Arora's career has followed a different trajectory, moving through technology sales, international business management and cybersecurity. He has been chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks since 2018, leading its expansion as companies increasingly turn to AI-powered security tools.
Before joining the cybersecurity company, Arora held senior positions at SoftBank Group, where he served as president and chief operating officer. His earlier career included a decade at Google, where he was senior vice-president and chief business officer, overseeing global sales operations and business development, and later became the president of the company's Europe, the Middle East and Africa operations. He also worked at Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile International.
An electrical engineering graduate of the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University, Arora has built his reputation around managing large, international technology businesses. His experience is less directly connected to chip design and manufacturing than Mehrotra's, but it spans enterprise technology, global operations and the commercial side of the digital economy.
Thomas Kurian: The Enterprise AI Executive
Kurian's career has been centred on enterprise software, cloud computing and large-scale technology platforms. He joined Google in November 2018 as CEO of Google Cloud, after spending 22 years at Oracle. he had risen in ranks to become Oracle's president of product development. Earlier, he worked at management consultancy firm McKinsey.
At Google Cloud, Kurian has been responsible for expanding the company's enterprise business and its cloud infrastructure as demand for AI services grows. His recent work includes the company's push to bring generative AI tools into sectors such as healthcare and to integrate AI agents into workplace applications.
An engineering graduate of Princeton University, Kurian brings experience in software development, enterprise customers and the deployment of computing infrastructure at scale. His career offers a perspective on the cloud platforms and business customers that form an important part of Nvidia's wider AI ecosystem.
The three executives represent different strands of the technology industry: Mehrotra's semiconductor and memory expertise, Arora's global technology-business leadership and Kurian's enterprise-cloud experience. None has been confirmed as a candidate for Nvidia's top job. The board's search remains open, with Kress continuing as interim CEO while the company navigates a leadership transition after 33 years under Huang.