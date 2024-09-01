Veiled Truths: What The Women In Phoolan Devi’s Village Do—And Do Not—Say

Phoolan Devi’s nephew, Nishant, standing in front of her aunt’s statue in her house.
A Sheikhpur Gudha resident wearing a t-shirt with a message demanding a CBI inquiry into Phoolan Devi’s murder.
Women from Phoolan Devi’s village stand on the banks of the Yamuna River. The village is largely inhabited by members of the Mallaah community.
Pooja Nishad, 17, watches over her goats grazing on the banks of the Yamuna outside the village.
Ganga Devi sits outside her home, close to Phoolan Devi’s house that functions as a shrine for the local villagers.
An overview of the centre of Sheikhpur Gudha, which seems to be stuck in time since Phoolan Devi’s death.
Shilpa Nishad uses an umbrella to shield herself from the sun as her buffaloes graze on the riverbank below.
Ramesh Nishad and his sisters studying outside their home in Sheikhpur Gudha. The village takes great pride in its identity as Phoolan Devi’s home and many children know her stories.
A woman descends the banks of the Noon, a seasonal river that meets the Yamuna near Sheikhpur Gudha.
A boat with fishing nets on the riverbank outside the village. The Mallaahs, belonging to the OBC community, are traditionally boatmen and fishermen found all over north and east India as well as Bangladesh and Pakistan.