National

Veiled Truths: What The Women In Phoolan Devi’s Village Do—And Do Not—Say

More than two decades after Phoolan Devi’s death, the women in her village, in Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh, cut a complex picture: confident and diffident, assertive and shy, hopeless and hopeful. They said contradictory things about their safety: yes, it has improved; no, it has not. Some kept quiet. Many girls hadn’t finished school, refusing to divulge the reason. Many hid their faces with veils. But such gloom also accompanied optimism: women feeling proud of their work, not discriminating between their sons and daughters, and hoping for their bright futures. Over the last few years, at least three women from the village have joined the forces, relaying a clear message: that, like Phoolan, we don’t need saviours—we are enough on our own.

Phoolan Devi’s nephew Nishant | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Phoolan Devi’s nephew, Nishant, standing in front of her aunt’s statue in her house.

1/9
Phoolan Devi
Phoolan Devi | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

A Sheikhpur Gudha resident wearing a t-shirt with a message demanding a CBI inquiry into Phoolan Devi’s murder.

2/9
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Women from Phoolan Devi’s village stand on the banks of the Yamuna River. The village is largely inhabited by members of the Mallaah community.

3/9
Pooja Nishad
Pooja Nishad | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Pooja Nishad, 17, watches over her goats grazing on the banks of the Yamuna outside the village.

4/9
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Ganga Devi sits outside her home, close to Phoolan Devi’s house that functions as a shrine for the local villagers.

5/9
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

An overview of the centre of Sheikhpur Gudha, which seems to be stuck in time since Phoolan Devi’s death.

6/9
Shilpa Nishad
Shilpa Nishad | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Shilpa Nishad uses an umbrella to shield herself from the sun as her buffaloes graze on the riverbank below.

7/9
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

Ramesh Nishad and his sisters studying outside their home in Sheikhpur Gudha. The village takes great pride in its identity as Phoolan Devi’s home and many children know her stories.

8/9
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

A woman descends the banks of the Noon, a seasonal river that meets the Yamuna near Sheikhpur Gudha.

9/9
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh
Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook

A boat with fishing nets on the riverbank outside the village. The Mallaahs, belonging to the OBC community, are traditionally boatmen and fishermen found all over north and east India as well as Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Khurram Shahzad Leaves BAN Tottering
  3. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  5. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
Football News
  1. PL: Gunners Held 1-1 By The Seagulls - In Pics
  2. Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid, La Liga: Raphinha Hails Blaugrana After Statement Win
  3. Lazio 2-2 Milan, Serie A: Rafael Leao Salvages Draw But Rossoneri Still Winless
  4. Brentford 3-1 Southampton, EPL: Coach Frank Sees No Tactical Revamp With Toney Departure
  5. Manchester City 3-1 West Ham, Premier League: Guardiola Has 'No Words' For Hat-Trick Hero Haaland
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  2. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  5. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found: Report
  2. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad Replaces KC Tyagi As JD(U)'s Spokesperson After His Resignation From Party
  3. IMD Weather Forecast: Red Alert For AP & Telangana; 'Above Normal' Monsoon Predicted For September
  4. Jharkhand: Several Aspirants Die During Physical Test For Excise Constable Drive
  5. Andhra Pradesh: 8 Killed As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides In Vijaywada
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  2. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
World News
  1. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
  2. Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan
  3. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Confirms Death Of 6 Gaza Hostages; Electricity & Power Cut Off In Jenin
  4. Looking Back: Times When Astronauts Were Stuck In Space
  5. Iran's President Says His Country Needs More Than USD 100 Billion In Foreign Investment
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction