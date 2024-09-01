National

Veiled Truths: What The Women In Phoolan Devi’s Village Do—And Do Not—Say

More than two decades after Phoolan Devi’s death, the women in her village, in Sheikhpur Gudha, Uttar Pradesh, cut a complex picture: confident and diffident, assertive and shy, hopeless and hopeful. They said contradictory things about their safety: yes, it has improved; no, it has not. Some kept quiet. Many girls hadn’t finished school, refusing to divulge the reason. Many hid their faces with veils. But such gloom also accompanied optimism: women feeling proud of their work, not discriminating between their sons and daughters, and hoping for their bright futures. Over the last few years, at least three women from the village have joined the forces, relaying a clear message: that, like Phoolan, we don’t need saviours—we are enough on our own.