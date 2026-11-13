$490 Bn Wiped Out: How Jensen Huang's 'Affairs' Triggered Nvidia's Historic Crisis

Nvidia lost approximately $490 billion in market capitalisation in less than a week, marking one of the biggest setbacks for the world's leading artificial intelligence chipmaker. The selloff coincided with a series of revelations about alleged extramarital relationships involving its co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, concerns about possible Chinese intelligence links and uncertainty over the company's leadership. The crisis culminated in Huang's resignation as president, CEO and board member on Thursday, after 33 years at the helm.