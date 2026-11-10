Restricted AI Chips, Third-Country Routes: How China’s Nvidia Supply Chain Is Being Probed

How The Routes Allegedly Work

A separate US Department of Justice case provides a documented example of the alleged transshipment mechanism. In October, US prosecutors charged Greg Lui, owner of Earthmade Computer, with conspiring to smuggle more than $300 million worth of export-controlled servers containing US-made graphics processing units (GPUs) to China. The indictment alleges that servers were purchased using false end-user documents, shipped through Malaysia and Singapore, and then re-exported to Chinese buyers. One shipment of 27 servers worth about $7.6 million was sent to Kuala Lumpur before being transferred to a China-based buyer, according to the indictment. The charges remain allegations.