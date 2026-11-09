India-EU Review Meet: FTA, AI And Critical Technologies Feature In Strategic Talks

India and the EU reviewed their strategic partnership, focusing on trade, investment and the proposed free trade agreement.
Discussions covered cooperation in AI, quantum technologies, advanced semiconductors, clean technology and biotechnology.
Both sides reviewed connectivity initiatives, including IMEC and Global Gateway, and agreed to hold the next meeting in Brussels.
India and the European Union on Monday reviewed the progress of their strategic partnership, with discussions covering the timely signing and implementation of the proposed free trade agreement, investment protection, critical technologies and supply chain security.
The discussions took place at the 7th India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi, co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues of the European External Action Service.
According to a joint press release, both sides reviewed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda adopted at the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi on January 27, 2026.
The two sides discussed efforts to boost trade and investment, including the timely signing and implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. They also agreed to continue working towards the conclusion of the Investment Protection Agreement and the Agreement on Geographical Indications.
Strengthening supply chains and economic security also featured in the discussions, including cooperation through the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and the Blue Valleys initiative.
AI, Semiconductors And Clean Tech On Agenda
India and the EU discussed cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, digital public infrastructure, advanced semiconductors, clean technology and biotechnology.
The two sides also expressed satisfaction over expanding research cooperation, including India's potential association with Horizon Europe, the European Union's research and innovation programme.
Both sides renewed their commitment to advancing the clean transition. They also reviewed efforts to include Indian ship recycling yards that comply with EU regulations on ship recycling in the bloc's list of approved facilities.
IMEC, Global Gateway And Connectivity
The meeting also reviewed cooperation on connectivity through initiatives such as the Global Gateway and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
The two sides discussed trilateral projects in clean energy, climate resilience, green mobility and digitalisation, besides agreeing to strengthen coordination on global governance.
People-to-people ties also featured in the discussions, with both sides reviewing cooperation in talent mobility, education and skills development. They also took stock of developments concerning the European Legal Gateway Office and looked forward to the next edition of the India-EU Human Rights Dialogue.
Reaffirming their commitment to deepen the strategic partnership, India and the EU agreed to hold the next Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in Brussels next year on a mutually convenient date.