The UN Human Rights Office expressed concern over reports of mass detentions of protesters, lawyers, journalists and civil society members in Delhi.
The office urged Indian authorities to uphold peaceful assembly, exercise restraint and engage in dialogue.
India rejected the UN’s remarks as interference, saying restrictions on assemblies may be necessary to maintain public order.
India has rejected concerns raised by the United Nations Human Rights Office over the detention of protesters, lawyers, civil society members and journalists in New Delhi, calling the remarks “unwarranted” and an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India said the Constitution guaranteed the right to peaceful assembly and that the right was safeguarded by the country’s institutions, independent judiciary and free media. The ministry said citizens exercised this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety, adding that law enforcement authorities acted in accordance with the law and that courts remained available to address grievances. The response followed the UN Human Rights Office’s concerns over detentions during Saturday’s protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The MEA also accused the UN human rights office of applying “extreme selectivity” in its public statements, alleging that violent responses to protests in neighbouring countries and law enforcement actions closer to the office’s own location had gone unaddressed. It said such “double standards” undermined the office’s credibility and contributed to a loss of faith in multilateralism.
The United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concern over the mass detention of protesters, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in Delhi during demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging authorities to release those arbitrarily detained. Delhi Police subsequently released most of those detained during Saturday’s crackdown, while Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka remained in custody, according to media reports. The protests were organised over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls.
The statement came amid a major security operation to prevent a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from taking place at Jantar Mantar. The demonstrators, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other groups, were protesting alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.
UN Raises Concerns Over Mass Detentions
The UN Human Rights Office said it was concerned by reports that demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists had been detained before and during the protests. It urged authorities to uphold the right to peaceful assembly, exercise restraint in responding to demonstrators and engage in meaningful dialogue to address the concerns raised.
The office also said restrictions on peaceful protests must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality. It called on law enforcement personnel to exercise the utmost restraint when dealing with peaceful protesters, in keeping with India’s democratic traditions and human rights obligations.
The protests were called over allegations of irregularities in the Election Commission’s functioning and the revision of electoral rolls. The CJP had planned to mobilise demonstrators at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi, but police barricades and a heavy security deployment prevented many from reaching the designated site. Reuters reported that more than 2,000 people had been detained in Delhi, citing a Home Ministry official, while other media reports gave higher figures.
India Rejects UN Remarks As Interference
India pushed back against the UN Human Rights Office’s comments, describing its concerns as “misplaced” and an “unwarranted interference” in the country’s internal affairs. In a statement, India’s mission to the UN in Geneva said the right to peaceful assembly was guaranteed by the Constitution, but was subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
The security operation in Delhi included barricades and restrictions around central areas, with several metro stations closed and transport disrupted. Police prevented demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar, where the CJP had planned to hold its protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Reuters reported that protest leaders, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, were among those detained.
The UN statement has brought renewed attention to the balance between maintaining public order and protecting the right to peaceful assembly. The human rights office called for restraint and dialogue, while India maintained that restrictions on assemblies could be imposed where necessary to preserve public order.