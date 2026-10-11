In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India said the Constitution guaranteed the right to peaceful assembly and that the right was safeguarded by the country’s institutions, independent judiciary and free media. The ministry said citizens exercised this right subject to the maintenance of public order and safety, adding that law enforcement authorities acted in accordance with the law and that courts remained available to address grievances. The response followed the UN Human Rights Office’s concerns over detentions during Saturday’s protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.