However, this also creates a political dilemma. Congress wants to strengthen its independent organisation and bargaining position, while the SP remains the larger Opposition force in the state. The tension between these two objectives was visible in the latest seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Assembly elections. On November 24, the SP offered Congress 26 seats after the latter submitted a list of around 130 constituencies it wanted to contest. Congress rejected the offer during the next round of talks on November 25, with the party reportedly submitting a revised list of 100–120 seats. The two parties held seat-by-seat discussions covering all 403 constituencies but failed to reach an agreement. Both sides indicated that negotiations would continue.