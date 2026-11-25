Congress is using caste-based outreach to rebuild its Dalit, Muslim, Brahmin and OBC support ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections.
The party is seeking to attract non-Jatav Dalit and non-Yadav OBC voters amid the BSP's declining influence.
Weak grassroots organisation and seat-sharing tensions with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party remain major hurdles for Congress.
The Congress is attempting to rebuild its political base in Uttar Pradesh by bringing leaders from different caste and religious communities into key organisational positions. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the party is looking to recover its traditional upper-caste, Muslim and Dalit support base while expanding its outreach to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), including extremely backward communities. But with its electoral footprint shrinking over three decades and its dependence on the Samajwadi Party (SP) continuing, the question is whether this recalibration can translate into votes and an independent political presence.
The latest appointments in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) reflect an attempt to reconstruct the social coalition that once sustained Congress's dominance in the state. But representation alone will not be enough: the party must rebuild its organisation and regain the confidence of voters who have shifted towards regional parties.
Congress's attempt to recover its lost social coalition
The Congress's organisational reshuffle in October 2026 brought leaders from different communities into prominent positions in its Uttar Pradesh unit. Aradhana Mishra, a Brahmin leader and three-time MLA from Rampur Khas, replaced Ajay Rai as UPCC president. Saharanpur MP Imran Masood was appointed working president, while Devinder Nishad and Alok Prasad were named senior vice-presidents.
The appointments reflect an attempt to combine upper-caste and Muslim representation with outreach to OBC and Dalit communities. Mishra is a prominent Brahmin leader, while Masood has a support base among Muslim voters in western Uttar Pradesh. Nishad represents an OBC riverine community, while Prasad belongs to the Dalit Pasi community. The reshuffle gives the party leaders associated with different social groups, but their presence in the state leadership does not automatically translate into electoral support. That will depend on whether they can mobilise voters and strengthen the party's organisation in their respective areas.
The difficulty of rebuilding this coalition is evident in Congress's electoral decline. The party won 46 seats with a 17.32 per cent vote share in the 1991 Assembly elections, but secured only two seats with 2.33 per cent in 2022.
The shift was driven by several political developments. The Mandal movement and the rise of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party changed the state's caste-based political landscape, drawing sections of OBC and Dalit voters towards parties that claimed to represent their interests. The Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the BJP's expansion helped the latter consolidate upper-caste support. While Dalit voters increasingly moved towards the BSP and many Muslim voters rallied behind the SP, Congress failed to rebuild its organisation or retain its influence among these communities.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh as part of its alliance with the SP, securing a vote share of 9.53 per cent. The result marked a recovery from its performance in the 2019 general elections, when it won just one seat with 6.36 per cent of the vote. However, the gains came in an alliance with the SP and do not establish that Congress has rebuilt an independent electoral base in the state.
The Dalit question and the BSP's declining influence
One of the biggest opportunities Congress sees in its recalibration is the changing landscape of Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, once commanded a substantial Dalit support base and played a decisive role in the state's electoral politics. Its declining electoral fortunes have created an opportunity for other parties to seek support among communities that previously backed it.
In a July 2026 report, The Week examined whether Congress could emerge as an alternative political voice for Dalits as the BSP struggles to retain its influence. The report cited estimates suggesting that around 40 per cent of Dalit voters supported the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey points to significant differences within the community: The survey estimated that 56 per cent of non-Jatav Dalits supported the INDIA bloc, compared with 25 per cent of Jatav Dalits. The figures show why the Dalit vote cannot be treated as a single political bloc.
Congress is hoping to build on this shift, particularly by reaching non-Jatav Dalits, who account for around half of the state's Dalit population, according to political analyst Aditya Rathi, quoted by The Week. The appointment of Rajendra Pal Gautam as the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge is part of this effort. A former Aam Aadmi Party leader, Gautam previously headed the Congress's Scheduled Caste department and has been tasked with strengthening the party's engagement with Dalit communities in the state.
Speaking to The Week, Gautam said, "Dalits, Muslims and Other Backward Classes account for more than 60 per cent of the state's population and want a proportionate share, but right now only a few communities helm the affairs."
He also argued that Dalit concerns required national-level political attention. “There is a need to take up their issues; if we won’t, then who will?” he said.
The BSP's electoral decline does not automatically translate into support for Congress. The party will need sustained engagement with Dalit communities and an understanding of their differing political loyalties rather than assume that voters moving away from the BSP will automatically support it.
Can Congress expand beyond the SP's traditional support base?
Congress's caste recalibration also has implications for its relationship with the SP. The latter has traditionally drawn considerable support from Muslims and Yadavs, while Congress is attempting to expand the Opposition's social coalition by attracting Dalits, Brahmins and non-Yadav OBC communities.
The CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey found that 92 per cent of Muslim voters and 82 per cent of Yadav voters in Uttar Pradesh supported the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance also received 56 per cent of the non-Jatav Dalit vote, but only 25 per cent of the Jatav vote. Among other OBC groups, 59 per cent voted for the NDA, compared with 34 per cent for INDIA. These figures underline the alliance's strength among Muslims and Yadavs, but also reveal the difficulty of expanding its support among other backward communities.
The party's strategy is to complement the SP's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) pitch, which refers to backward classes, Dalits and minorities, by reaching communities beyond the SP's traditional support base.
However, this also creates a political dilemma. Congress wants to strengthen its independent organisation and bargaining position, while the SP remains the larger Opposition force in the state. The tension between these two objectives was visible in the latest seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Assembly elections. On November 24, the SP offered Congress 26 seats after the latter submitted a list of around 130 constituencies it wanted to contest. Congress rejected the offer during the next round of talks on November 25, with the party reportedly submitting a revised list of 100–120 seats. The two parties held seat-by-seat discussions covering all 403 constituencies but failed to reach an agreement. Both sides indicated that negotiations would continue.
Representation is not the same as electoral revival
The Congress's caste recalibration comes against the backdrop of a prolonged organisational crisis. Its electoral performance in Uttar Pradesh has remained weak despite repeated attempts at revival. The party's 2017 alliance with the SP, for instance, ended in defeat. Congress contested 114 seats but won only seven, with a vote share of 6.25 per cent. The SP won 47 seats, while the BJP secured 312.
The Indian Express has identified the weakening of Congress's grassroots organisation, the departure of local leaders and workers, frequent leadership changes and dependence on electoral alliances as key reasons for its decline. Leadership appointments alone cannot reverse these weaknesses.
Political analyst and former MP Santosh Bhartiya told The Week that Congress lacked the organisational structure and grassroots presence to contest Uttar Pradesh independently. He argued that the party's real focus was not the 2027 Assembly elections but the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, as it sought to rebuild its social coalition over the longer term. His assessment points to the central difficulty facing Congress: it wants to expand its independent political base, but may not yet have the organisational strength to convert that ambition into electoral gains.
The 2027 Assembly elections will test whether Congress can turn its caste recalibration into electoral gains. The party must win back voters who have shifted towards the SP, BSP and BJP while rebuilding the organisation needed to mobilise them. Its new appointments signal an attempt to regain political ground, but whether that translates into an independent electoral base remains uncertain.