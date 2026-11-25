The Sensex surged over 2,000 points, while the Nifty touched 25,951 during Wednesday's sharp market rebound.
Foreign investors have poured a record $13.2 billion into Indian equities this month, according to NSDL data.
Lower crude prices, a stronger rupee and global AI stock volatility helped improve sentiment towards Indian markets.
Indian equities staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, with the Sensex surging more than 2,000 points to an intraday high of 84,468 and the Nifty touching 25,951. Bargain buying in large-cap stocks and strong foreign investor inflows lifted market sentiment.
The rally added ₹4.67 lakh crore to the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies within minutes of trading, according to the Economic Times.
The rebound came after Monday's sharp sell-off, when both benchmark indices shed around 2%. Markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
The gains moderated by early afternoon. At 1.21 pm, the Sensex was still above 83,400, despite falling around 1,000 points from its day's high. The Nifty held above 25,600, the Economic Times reported.
Large-Caps Lead Rebound
Shares of Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and IndiGo led the gains on the Sensex, rising by as much as 4%.
HDFC Bank played a key role in the recovery. The private lender, which accounts for 9.9% of the Nifty basket, rose more than 3 per cent and recovered all its losses from the previous session.
ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and other large-cap stocks also rebounded, gaining up to 4%. Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Power Grid Corporation and Sun Pharma were among the notable laggards.
AI Trade Unwinds
After a sharp rebound on Monday following Jensen Huang's return as CEO, the sell-off in technology stocks resumed, with the Nasdaq ending 1.5% lower. The index was dragged down by a 6% fall in Nvidia.
Other artificial intelligence-linked stocks, including AMD and Micron, ended Tuesday down by as much as 11%.
In Asia, South Korea's KOSPI plunged 6%, with index heavyweights Samsung and SK Hynix falling 9% each.
Investors are increasingly questioning whether the vast sums being invested in data centres to power artificial intelligence tools will generate returns quickly enough to repay lenders or justify the high valuations of some technology companies. Much of this investment has been financed through borrowing, reported Economic Times.
Over the past few years, global investors have favoured US technology stocks, particularly companies linked to artificial intelligence. This has made US equities an attractive destination for foreign capital.
However, the sharp sell-off in technology stocks has prompted foreign investors to redirect money towards other emerging markets. India's position as an alternative to the AI-led trade has also helped foreign institutional investors return to the domestic market.
FIIs Buy Big
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have returned to Indian equities, with their investment reaching a record $13.2 billion so far this month, according to NSDL data.
Provisional data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth ₹5,673 crore ($610.59 million) on Monday.
Rupee And Oil
The rupee strengthened by 17 paise to open at 92.74 against the US dollar on Wednesday, compared with Monday's close of 92.91.
The currency's near-term movement is likely to be influenced by global capital flows, crude oil prices, corporate dollar demand, RBI intervention and changes in US bond yields.
Oil prices also edged lower as traders assessed rising supply and fresh attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Fars news agency reported that a fourth tanker had been hit by a mine.
Brent crude fell 1.40% to $90 a barrel after settling above $91 on Monday. Meanwhile, WTI crude futures for January delivery declined 2% to $80.78.
Macro Triggers Ahead
The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index is due later in the day. The measure is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve as part of its assessment of inflation.
Rate expectations remain firm. The CME FedWatch tool shows a 96.4% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting and a 3.6% chance of a 50-basis-point increase.
Lower crude prices are significant for India, which relies heavily on oil imports. A decline in prices can reduce the import bill, ease pressure on the current account deficit and the rupee, help curb inflation and lower input costs for companies.