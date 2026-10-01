Sensex Dives Over 1,000 Points Intraday: Why Oil, US Yields and Foreign Selling Are Hammering Indian Stocks

What Happened On October 1

The day began weakly, with the Sensex opening about 287 points lower, and the selling deepened as crude climbed. According to Zee Business, India VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumped more than 16% during the session. The slump came on top of a heavy September, when the Nifty fell 6.1% and Rs 18.37 lakh crore of investor wealth was erased. For the week, the Nifty lost 3.1% and the Sensex 2.7%, their steepest weekly declines in more than six and four months respectively. Over the eight-week run, the Nifty is down 8.7% and the Sensex 8.4%.