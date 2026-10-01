Sensex Dives Over 1,000 Points Intraday: Why Oil, US Yields and Foreign Selling Are Hammering Indian Stocks

Sensex fell over 1,000 points intraday before closing 570.59 points lower.
Brent near $100, a 5.34% US 10-year yield, rupee weakness and heavy FPI selling emerged as key pressures on the market.
The sell-off broadened across sectors, while IT stocks gained.
Indian shares opened the October quarter the way they closed September: lower. The Sensex touched a calendar-year low of 71,527.98 in intraday trade on Thursday, and Zee Business reported that the fall at one stage exceeded 1,000 points, erasing Rs 8.7 lakh crore of investor wealth. A late recovery trimmed the damage. By the close, the Sensex was down 570.59 points at 71,909.70 and the BSE’s market capitalisation had shrunk by Rs 4.89 lakh crore. The sell-off is less a one-day shock than the latest leg of a long slide, driven by a mix of costly oil, rising US bond yields, a weak rupee and relentless selling by foreign investors.
What Happened On October 1
The day began weakly, with the Sensex opening about 287 points lower, and the selling deepened as crude climbed. According to Zee Business, India VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumped more than 16% during the session. The slump came on top of a heavy September, when the Nifty fell 6.1% and Rs 18.37 lakh crore of investor wealth was erased. For the week, the Nifty lost 3.1% and the Sensex 2.7%, their steepest weekly declines in more than six and four months respectively. Over the eight-week run, the Nifty is down 8.7% and the Sensex 8.4%.
Why Now: Oil And US Yields
Two global pressures are weighing hardest on the market. The first is crude. Brent reclaimed the $100-a-barrel mark on Thursday, after easing towards $98 earlier in the day on hopes of progress in US-Iran ceasefire talks. India imports most of the oil it uses, so costlier crude widens the import bill, raises inflation and squeezes corporate margins.
The second is the cost of money in the United States. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.34%, its highest level since 2002. The US Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points this month to a range of 3.75% to 4%, and while softer-than-expected US inflation data has reduced expectations of another hike in October, long-term yields remain elevated. Higher yields make emerging-market assets less attractive to global investors, who can earn more in safer US bonds.
Why Foreign Investors Are Selling
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 10,148 crore on Wednesday alone, taking their selling over the past five sessions to about $3.6 billion and their net selling for the year to around $27.8 billion. After turning buyers in July and August, they reverted to selling in September.
The logic is a feedback loop: oil and US yields make India less appealing, FPI outflows push the rupee down, and a weaker rupee erodes the dollar value of Indian holdings, prompting more selling. Analysts quoted by WION said the weakening rupee and FPI exits are accelerating each other.
The Weakening Rupee
The rupee fell on Thursday to its weakest level in two months, trading around 96 to the dollar. It has lost about 6% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists. State-run banks have been seen selling dollars, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, to cushion falls, Business Standard reported last week. But with oil near $100, dollar demand from importers stays strong, and the currency remains hostage to crude and capital flows.
Sectors Or The Broader Market?
The weakness is broad, not confined to a few sectors. Market breadth was firmly negative, with 2,916 stocks falling against 1,306 rising. The Nifty Midcap index lost 1.1% and the Smallcap index nearly 1%. Auto, media, FMCG, infrastructure, metal, consumer durables and realty indices all fell between 2% and 3%, while energy, pharma, PSU bank and oil and gas indices dropped more than 1% each. Bajaj Auto (down 7.62%) and Maruti Suzuki (down 4.86%) were among the biggest Nifty losers, which fits a story of fuel costs and rising interest-rate worries hitting vehicle makers and other rate-sensitive sectors.
The notable exception was IT. The Nifty IT index rose 2.2%, with Infosys up 4.1%, and it was the only major sector to post a weekly gain. The softer US inflation data helped, and software exporters also tend to benefit from a weaker rupee. HDFC Bank, TCS, HDFC Life and SBI Life also ended higher. That pattern, with defensives and dollar earners holding up while domestic-demand sectors fall, points to a macro and currency story rather than a collapse in any one industry.
What It Signals For The Economy
The most immediate signal is about interest rates. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meets from October 5 to 7. Inflation was 4.82% in August, above the central bank’s 4% target for a third straight month, and a Reuters poll found that a majority of economists, 35 of 61 in one count, expect a 25 basis point hike to 5.50%, the first increase since 2023. A hike would raise borrowing costs for homes, vehicles and businesses, which is why autos, consumer durables and realty sold off hardest. Some economists still expect the RBI to hold, so the outcome is not certain.
Beyond that, the sell-off exposes India’s external vulnerabilities: a heavy dependence on imported oil, a currency under strain and reliance on foreign capital. Economists in the same polls describe domestic growth as strong, so the market is reflecting global and financial-condition stress more than a domestic downturn. A stock market fall is also not the economy, and one day’s losses do not decide the year. What would change the picture is the path of Brent, the US-Iran talks, the RBI’s decision and whether FPI selling slows. Until then, Dalal Street is likely to stay jittery.