India So Far Successfully Navigated Crude Oil Supply Disruptions Due To West Asia Crisis: Puri

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PTI
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Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlights India's robust energy security and resilience amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia

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Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Insulated from worst impacts.

  • Diversified import sources.

  • Warned of future risks.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said India had so far successfully navigated disruptions to crude oil and natural gas supplies caused by the West Asia crisis and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, but acknowledged that the global energy situation remained challenging.

"So far we have navigated that uncertainty. In fact, I would say we have insulated ourselves from the turbulence," the Union minister of petroleum and natural gas said at an event organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

"Going forward, it constitutes a challenge. But I can assure you, we won't let things get out of control," he added.

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