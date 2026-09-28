India So Far Successfully Navigated Crude Oil Supply Disruptions Due To West Asia Crisis: Puri

Insulated from worst impacts.
Diversified import sources.
Warned of future risks.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said India had so far successfully navigated disruptions to crude oil and natural gas supplies caused by the West Asia crisis and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, but acknowledged that the global energy situation remained challenging.
"So far we have navigated that uncertainty. In fact, I would say we have insulated ourselves from the turbulence," the Union minister of petroleum and natural gas said at an event organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.
"Going forward, it constitutes a challenge. But I can assure you, we won't let things get out of control," he added.