West Asia Crisis, Drones, AI: Inside The Indian Navy’s High-Stakes Commanders’ Meet

Indian Navy’s senior leadership will review operational preparedness and emerging maritime security challenges at the three-day Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi.
Discussions will focus on safeguarding maritime interests, energy supplies and vital sea lanes amid continuing conflicts in West Asia, including the Navy’s Operation Urja Suraksha.
The conference will also examine tri-services integration, force readiness and the adoption of AI, autonomous systems, Big Data Analysis and cyber capabilities.
The Indian Navy’s biannual Commanders’ Conference 2026/02 will be held from September 29 to October 1 at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, with the Navy’s senior leadership set to undertake a comprehensive review of operational preparedness and emerging maritime security challenges.
The three-day conference, the second apex-level naval commanders’ meeting of 2026, will bring together senior naval leadership, including operational and area commanders from across the country. The forum will also provide an institutional mechanism for engagement between the Navy’s senior leadership and key government functionaries.
Maritime Security And Energy Supplies
A major focus of the conference will be the Indian Navy’s role in safeguarding the country’s maritime interests, particularly the security of energy supplies amid the continuing conflicts in West Asia.
The Navy’s ongoing 'Operation Urja Suraksha' and its sustained operational deployments are expected to feature prominently during discussions on maritime security and the protection of vital sea lines of communication.
On the opening day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the Naval Commanders and share the government’s vision and guidance on national maritime perspectives and expectations from the Navy.
Strengthening Tri-Service Synergy And Integration
The Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani, and the Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth, will also interact with the Naval Commanders, with discussions aimed at strengthening tri-services synergy, jointness and integration among the armed forces.
During the subsequent sessions, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, along with the Commanders-in-Chief, will review a range of operational and organisational issues, including operations, logistics, materiel, human resources and training.
The conference will also examine the induction and absorption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, Big Data Analysis, autonomous and uncrewed systems and cyber capabilities. The Navy is expected to deliberate on ways to accelerate the adoption of these technologies and incorporate cutting-edge warfighting concepts into its operational framework.
At the broader strategic level, the apex naval leadership will assess overall force preparedness and ways to optimise force levels and enhance combat readiness. The discussions will be guided by the three foundational pillars of "Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation", in line with the government’s broader vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047'.
The conference comes as the Indian Navy continues to maintain a high operational tempo across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, reinforcing its stated objective of remaining a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready maritime force.