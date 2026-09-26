US Army Plans For Possible Military Action In Cuba, CBS News Reports

The US Army is assessing units for a possible military operation involving Cuba, CBS News reports.
Medical, logistics and Military Police units could be made available to US Southern Command within 90 to 120 days.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected any justification for a US military attack on Cuba.
The US Army is assessing whether medical, logistics and military police units could be made available for a possible operation involving Cuba, as the Pentagon keeps plans ready for potential military action on the island, according to Euronews.
The US Army Reserve is examining whether it could provide the US Southern Command with support units within 90 to 120 days, Euronews reported, citing an internal Army message obtained by CBS News and several US officials familiar with the plans. The document does not mention Cuba, and there is no indication that any unit has been ordered to deploy.
According to Euronews, the request is part of the military planning being carried out by the United States in relation to Cuba, officials told CBS News on condition of anonymity. The document does not specify where the forces would be sent or what type of operation they could support.
Army assesses medical and support capabilities
The internal message seeks information on the availability of six types of units that could be placed under the authority of US Southern Command, which oversees US military operations in Central America, South America and the Caribbean.
The units include forces specialising in logistics, transport, maintenance, fuel and supplies, along with an engineer battalion.
The request also covers a medical brigade and teams capable of providing emergency surgery and treating wounded troops close to deployed forces. A Military Police brigade is also being assessed. Such units are typically used for security, detention and other policing duties.
A Southern Command spokesman declined to provide CBS News with details about possible movements or deployment timelines, citing operational security. The command said it continually assesses military requirements within its area of responsibility.
Trump says Cuba 'will fall'
The report comes after months of tensions and threats from US President Donald Trump towards Cuba.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected the possibility of a US military attack in an interview with NBC News on Friday. He said the United States "will never be able to find justification" for launching a military attack against Cuba and dismissed the possibility that the island could face the same fate as Venezuela.
"The U.S. government will never be able to find justification or any reason whatsoever to launch a military attack against a small neighbouring country that in no way poses a threat to its national security," he asserted.
Euronews reported that there is currently no indication that any of the units identified in the Army message have been ordered to deploy. The document also does not establish where the forces would be sent or what operation they would support.