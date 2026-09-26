‘Kashmir Is Pakistan’s Jugular Vein’: Shehbaz Sharif Warns Indus Water Diversion ‘Act Of War’

Sharif’s remarks came months after India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. He said the decision had “no legal basis whatsoever” and again credited US President Donald Trump’s “timely intervention” with helping bring the four-day May 2025 confrontation to an end and preventing it from escalating into an all-out war. India has rejected that account, while an Indian diplomat in the audience was seen smiling and shaking his head as Sharif described Pakistan’s version of events.