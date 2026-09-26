Trump Shares Shehbaz Sharif UN Speech On Operation Sindoor, Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Truce

Donald Trump shared Shehbaz Sharif’s UN speech thanking him for his “timely intervention” during the India-Pakistan conflict.
Sharif credited Trump with helping save millions of lives and praised Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s “courageous leadership”.
India rejected Trump’s role in halting Operation Sindoor and said the pause followed a DGMO-to-DGMO request.
US President Donald Trump has shared a video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s United Nations speech in which Sharif credited Trump’s “timely intervention” with helping halt the India-Pakistan military confrontation.
Trump posted the 87-second clip on Truth Social on Friday without adding any comment. In the speech, Sharif described India’s military action as “external aggression” and credited Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for his “courageous leadership”.
Sharif also thanked Trump for his ‘resolute and visionary leadership’ and ‘timely intervention’ in saving millions of lives in South Asia.
Trump’s account of the India-Pakistan conflict
The post came days after Trump referred to the India-Pakistan conflict during his address to the United Nations on Tuesday. According to PTI, Trump said he had helped settle eight wars, including the conflict between India and Pakistan.
Trump also said Sharif had credited him with saving 30 million lives in South Asia. PTI reported that Trump claimed almost all the countries he referred to had sent him letters thanking him for his role.
India disputes Trump’s account
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.
New Delhi has rejected Trump’s claims about his role in halting the military action. According to PTI, India has maintained that Operation Sindoor was paused after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his counterpart in the Indian Army.