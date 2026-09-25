Netherlands Vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Gakpo Volley In Dying Minutes Rescues Draw For Xavi's Oranje

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The Netherlands and Germany played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena in an electrifying opening match of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League group stage. This high-profile encounter carried immense historical rivalry while marking the highly anticipated managerial debuts of Xavi Hernández for the Oranje and Jürgen Klopp for Die Mannschaft. Germany controlled large phases of the tactical battle, breaking the deadlock in the 31st minute when Felix Nmecha clinically converted a swift transitional move. However, the Dutch side pushed relentlessly for an equalizer in front of a raucous home crowd. Just as Julian Nagelsmann's former mentor Klopp looked set to claim a famous away win on his debut, Cody Gakpo delivered a dramatic moment of brilliance, firing home a fierce volley deep into stoppage time (90+1') to rescue a hard-fought point.

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UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Germany
German players apploud to the fans after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Nations League: Germany vs Netherlands
Cody Gakpo, of the Netherlands, scores during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Netherlands vs Germany
Germany's Yannik Engelhardt and Netherlands Ruben van Bommel fight for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Germany vs Netherlands
Germany's Felix Nmecha scores during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Netherlands vs Germany
Security chases a fan who invaded the pitch during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Nations League soccer match: Germany vs Netherlands
A fan comes onto the pitch to make a photo during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Netherlands vs Germany
Germany's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen punches the ball oved Denzel Dumfries, of the Netherlands, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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UEFA Nations League soccer: Germany vs Netherlands
Germany's Chris Fuhrich shoots by Jan Paul van Hecke, of the Netherlands, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Netherlands Germany Nations League Soccer
Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen punches the ball in front of Germany's Younes Ebnoutalib during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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German Netherlands Nations League Soccer
Germany's Jonathan Tah, left, and Joshua Kimmich fight for the ball with Netherlands Jan Paul van Hecke during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League
Germany's Karim Adeyemi misses a big chance alone in front of the goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

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