Netherlands Vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Gakpo Volley In Dying Minutes Rescues Draw For Xavi's Oranje

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 September 2026 6:41 pm

The Netherlands and Germany played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena in an electrifying opening match of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League group stage. This high-profile encounter carried immense historical rivalry while marking the highly anticipated managerial debuts of Xavi Hernández for the Oranje and Jürgen Klopp for Die Mannschaft. Germany controlled large phases of the tactical battle, breaking the deadlock in the 31st minute when Felix Nmecha clinically converted a swift transitional move. However, the Dutch side pushed relentlessly for an equalizer in front of a raucous home crowd. Just as Julian Nagelsmann's former mentor Klopp looked set to claim a famous away win on his debut, Cody Gakpo delivered a dramatic moment of brilliance, firing home a fierce volley deep into stoppage time (90+1') to rescue a hard-fought point.