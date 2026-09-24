Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Conquer New Zealand’s Pace And Bounce? Rob Walter Sets Teenager Fresh Challenge

Rob Walter wants to see how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi handles New Zealand’s pace and bounce
Sooryavanshi had a difficult England debut series but bounced back with a Player of the Series-winning campaign in Zimbabwe
India and New Zealand will play a five-match T20I series from October 21, months after their 2026 T20 World Cup final
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set for another intriguing test of his rapidly developing cricket career, with New Zealand head coach Rob Walter eager to see how the teenager copes with the pace and bounce of conditions in the country.
India are scheduled to begin their multi-format tour of New Zealand on October 21, with the five-match T20I series forming part of the assignment. New Zealand have already named their squad for the T20I leg, with Mitchell Santner set to captain the side.
Walter believes Sooryavanshi's previous success against high-quality bowling in the Indian Premier League will make his battle with New Zealand's conditions particularly interesting. The teenager's ability to adapt his game away from the conditions in which he has made his name will be closely watched.
“Yes, I’d love to see him on pacy and bouncy wickets and see how different that looks. But he’s an exciting player. You’ve seen him dominate against the world’s best bowlers in the IPL. I think the challenge is always to see how that translates to different conditions, and also how we bowl to him in our conditions,” Walter said in a media interaction.
Walter also acknowledged that a young batter being exposed to challenging conditions can provide valuable insight into how he responds under pressure. However, he stressed that India have several quality players available even if Sooryavanshi does not make the playing XI.
“Again, secretly as a coach, you always want to see your players under a little bit of pressure and how we respond to that. So looking forward to it, if that is the case. If he’s not here, they do have a lot of very good players other than him,” he said.
Sooryavanshi has already packed an extraordinary amount into his young career. He made his Ranji Trophy debut at 13 before making history in the IPL a year later by becoming the youngest Indian to score a century in the tournament.
The 2026 IPL season took his rise to another level. Sooryavanshi finished the tournament with 776 runs at a strike rate of more than 237, earning the Orange Cap and subsequently a place in India's T20I setup.
His first international series in England, however, exposed some vulnerabilities against high pace and steep bounce. Sooryavanshi managed only 42 runs across three innings, averaging 14, with Jofra Archer among the bowlers who dismissed him.
The youngster soon produced a response in Zimbabwe, where he delivered a series-winning performance and was named Player of the Series.
Sooryavanshi has also been working to establish his credentials in longer-format cricket. After questions were raised over whether his aggressive style could succeed in red-ball cricket, he came close to scoring his maiden First-Class century during East Zone's successful Duleep Trophy campaign earlier this month.
The 15-year-old is currently in Japan as part of India's contingent for the 2026 Asian Games and is the youngest member of the squad. He has not, however, featured in India's last four T20Is against Afghanistan or the one-off match against Japan earlier this week.
The upcoming series will also mark India's first T20I meeting with New Zealand since the 2026 T20 World Cup final. India defeated the BlackCaps by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to secure their third T20 World Cup title.
For New Zealand, the defeat remains part of the context surrounding the upcoming series, but Walter does not expect revenge to be the central motivation for his players.
“I suppose it is there. No one likes to lose a final. I’ve done it twice, so I know all about it. But I think what comes first is representing the Black Caps and New Zealand well,” Walter said.
“So you’ve got a group of players who are always trying to do that first. Of course, if you manage to get a couple of victories at home, that would be great,” he added.
For Sooryavanshi, a potential appearance in New Zealand would offer another opportunity to demonstrate how quickly he can adjust to unfamiliar challenges.