Afghanistan Are Ready To Tackle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'We've The Knowledge Because...'

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
Published at:

Afghanistan captain calls the 15-year-old an ‘amazing talent’ but says his team will keep its approach simple against him. The teenager’s stunning Zimbabwe series, including a 196.10 strike rate, has made him a player Afghanistan are prepared for.

image Prefer on Google
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Rare Teen Club
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest Indian cricketer to play international cricket surpassing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Zadran commended Sooryavanshi for delivering strong performances across the Indian Premier League and various competitive cricket tournaments.

  • The Afghan skipper noted that playing against and watching the batter in the IPL gave Afghanistan sufficient knowledge of his game.

  • Afghanistan aim to keep their tactical approach simple without overcomplicating plans when bowling to the young Indian batter.

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran has praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the first T20I against India in Delhi. He said his side will keep things simple and stick to the right plans when they face the young batter.

Zadran called Sooryavanshi an amazing talent and pointed to his recent form in the IPL and other events. He also said Afghanistan have already seen enough of him to know what to expect.

"Yeah, he is an amazing talent," Zadran said on the eve of Afghanistan's first T20I against India in Delhi.

"Recently, he played some really good cricket in the IPL, and he has been performing at different levels and in different cricket events," he said, while taling to select media.

"We have thought about him, and we have that knowledge because we have played against him in the IPL and have already watched him," Zadran said.

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

Simple Game Plan

Afghanistan do not want to make their approach complicated. "We just try to keep it simple for ourselves, execute the right plans at the right time against him, and not make things complicated," Zadran said.

Related Content
India's players celebrate following the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut anticipation is leading to fans vying for tickets for the 1st T20I between India and Ireland in Belfast on June 26. - X/BCCI
New Delhi: India's players and support staff during a practice session ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI

Also Read: Will Ishan Kishan Play Against Afghanistan? Shreyas Iyer Gives Big Update

Coming From A Good Series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut early this year against England. His debut series was not one to remember, as he could only score 42 runs in three outings.

However, Vaibhav soon turned the tide against Zimbabwe. There, he scored 151 runs in three matches, winning the player of the series award. He scored those runs at an astonishing strike rate of 196.10.

The 15-year-old will want to continue his rich form in international cricket and go big against Afghanistan before turning up in the Asian Games.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories