Afghanistan Are Ready To Tackle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'We've The Knowledge Because...'

Zadran commended Sooryavanshi for delivering strong performances across the Indian Premier League and various competitive cricket tournaments.
The Afghan skipper noted that playing against and watching the batter in the IPL gave Afghanistan sufficient knowledge of his game.
Afghanistan aim to keep their tactical approach simple without overcomplicating plans when bowling to the young Indian batter.
Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran has praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the first T20I against India in Delhi. He said his side will keep things simple and stick to the right plans when they face the young batter.
Zadran called Sooryavanshi an amazing talent and pointed to his recent form in the IPL and other events. He also said Afghanistan have already seen enough of him to know what to expect.
"Yeah, he is an amazing talent," Zadran said on the eve of Afghanistan's first T20I against India in Delhi.
"Recently, he played some really good cricket in the IPL, and he has been performing at different levels and in different cricket events," he said, while taling to select media.
"We have thought about him, and we have that knowledge because we have played against him in the IPL and have already watched him," Zadran said.
Simple Game Plan
Afghanistan do not want to make their approach complicated. "We just try to keep it simple for ourselves, execute the right plans at the right time against him, and not make things complicated," Zadran said.
Coming From A Good Series
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut early this year against England. His debut series was not one to remember, as he could only score 42 runs in three outings.
However, Vaibhav soon turned the tide against Zimbabwe. There, he scored 151 runs in three matches, winning the player of the series award. He scored those runs at an astonishing strike rate of 196.10.
The 15-year-old will want to continue his rich form in international cricket and go big against Afghanistan before turning up in the Asian Games.