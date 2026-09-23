Opposition Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal, Fresh Polls In Bihar & West Bengal Over EC Row

Mamata also alleged that BJP-linked people had been deployed in the electoral-roll process and accused the CEC of misusing the police. “They cannot depute their own EROs in the name of BJP IT Team. What we said earlier has now been exposed,” she said. She added: “Gyanesh Kumar has misused Police and with BJP they have deputed their own BJP-minded people. Such a scandal has never happened. If you have any honour, you yourself would ask to be arrested. You should be arrested.”