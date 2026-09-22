Asian Games 2026 Day 5 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Mirabai Chanu headlines India’s medal hopes in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final
India face China in the men’s badminton team semifinal at 11:30 AM IST
Roshibina Devi takes on Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal
India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 moves into Day 5 on Wednesday, September 23, with another packed schedule in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian contingent will be in action across shooting, badminton, kabaddi, hockey, boxing, weightlifting, fencing, wushu, rowing, swimming, squash, canoe sprint, soft tennis and esports.
The official SAI schedule lists 102 India-related entries for the day, with several medal events and progression-dependent fixtures.
The biggest spotlight will be on Mirabai Chanu, who is scheduled to compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10:00 AM IST. India’s women’s 10m air pistol shooters Suruchi, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker will also compete in the final from 9:00 AM IST, while the men’s and women’s skeet events feature several Indian medal hopefuls.
The men’s badminton team will face China in the semifinal at 11:30 AM IST, while India’s women’s hockey team takes on Thailand at 11:30 AM. Both men’s and women’s kabaddi teams are also in group-stage action, while Roshibina Devi will compete in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal later in the day.
Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India’s Full Schedule And Timings
All timings below are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule is subject to change.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete/Team
|Opponent/Stage
|05:30
|Soft Tennis
|Men’s Singles Quarter-final
|Jay Meena
|Sherwin Nuguit, Philippines
|05:30
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s Team Regu
|India
|Philippines
|05:30
|Esports
|eFootball Quarter-final
|Daniel & Chinmay Sahoo
|TBD
|05:40
|Rowing
|Men’s Single Sculls
|Balraj Panwar
|Heat 2
|06:00
|Rowing
|Men’s Double Sculls
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Heat 3
|06:15
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m Air Pistol
|Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
|Qualification
|06:30
|Shooting
|Men’s Skeet
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Qualification
|06:30
|Shooting
|Women’s Skeet
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Qualification
|06:30
|Canoe Sprint
|Men’s Kayak Four 500m
|India
|Heat 1
|06:30
|Equestrian
|Eventing Cross Country
|Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza
|Final Day 2
|06:30
|Table Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade
|Round of 32
|6:30 AM onwards
|Fencing
|Women’s Foil
|Naorem Mina Devi, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj
|Pool bouts
|06:42
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Butterfly
|Rohit Benedicton, Sajan Prakash
|Heat 2
|07:03
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m Freestyle
|Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant Madhavan
|Heat 2
|07:10
|Table Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Manush Shah/Diya Chitale
|Round of 32
|8:15 AM onwards
|Fencing
|Men’s Sabre
|Gisho Nidhi K.P., Karan Singh
|Pool bouts
|08:30
|Kabaddi
|Women’s Team
|India
|Iran
|08:30
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg
|Ankush
|Hamsa Vogel, Bahrain
|09:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m Air Pistol
|Suruchi, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker
|Final
|09:30
|Fencing
|Women’s Foil
|Indian qualifiers
|Round of 32
|09:45
|Kabaddi
|Men’s Team
|India
|Bangladesh
|10:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Final
|10:15
|Table Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Indian pairs
|Round of 16
|10:30
|Squash
|Men’s Singles
|Abhay Singh
|Arkaradet Arkarahirunya, Thailand
|11:00
|Shooting
|Women’s Skeet
|Indian qualifiers
|Final
|11:15
|Squash
|Women’s Singles
|Tanvi Khanna
|Kim Dami, South Korea
|11:30
|Badminton
|Men’s Team
|India
|China, semifinal
|11:30
|Hockey
|Women’s Team
|India
|Thailand
|12:00
|Squash
|Men’s Singles
|Veer Chotrani
|Sri Lanka
|12:30
|Shooting
|Men’s Skeet
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Final
|12:30 PM onwards
|Esports
|eFootball
|Daniel & Chinmay Sahoo
|Semifinal, subject to qualification
|13:30
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 53kg
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Final
|14:30
|Shooting
|Women’s Skeet
|Indian qualifiers
|Final/medal stage
|2:30 PM onwards
|Fencing
|Indian qualifiers
|Women’s Foil/Men’s Sabre
|Quarter-finals
|2:30 PM onwards
|Canoe Sprint
|Indian entries
|Various events
|Heats
|2:30 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Women’s Sanda 60kg
|Roshibina Devi
|Semifinal
|15:00
|Badminton
|Men’s Team
|India
|China, semifinal
|15:30
|Hockey
|Women’s Team
|India
|Thailand
|16:00
|Shooting
|Men’s Skeet
|Indian qualifiers
|Final
|17:50
|Esports
|eFootball
|Daniel & Chinmay Sahoo
|Final, subject to qualification
|18:00
|Wushu
|Women’s Sanda 60kg
|Roshibina Devi
|Semifinal
|18:00
|Fencing
|Indian qualifiers
|Men’s Sabre
|Medal bouts
Key Medal Events To Watch On Day 5
Mirabai Chanu’s Weightlifting Final
One of the biggest medal events for India on Wednesday will be the women’s 49kg weightlifting final, where Mirabai Chanu is scheduled to compete at 10:00 AM IST. The event is listed as Group A at the Nagoya City Trade & Industry Center.
Gyaneshwari Yadav will also feature later in the day, with the women’s 53kg final scheduled for 1:30 PM IST.
Shooting Medal Opportunities
Shooting will be another major focus, with the women’s 10m air pistol final scheduled for 9:00 AM IST. Suruchi, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker are all listed for the final after the qualification round.
The skeet competition will also produce several medal opportunities. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan are listed for the women’s final at 11:00 AM, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan are scheduled for the men’s final at 12:30 PM.
Badminton: India Face China In Semifinal
The Indian men’s badminton team will face China in the semifinal, with the official schedule listing the contest at 11:30 AM IST. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwik-Chirag and the other members of the Indian squad are listed for the semifinal.
India’s men had progressed through the team event after beating Japan in the quarter-final on Day 4, setting up the heavyweight semifinal clash.
Hockey And Kabaddi
The Indian women’s hockey team will take on Thailand at 11:30 AM IST in Pool B. India are among the teams looking to build momentum in the group stage, with the match scheduled at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium.
Both Indian kabaddi teams will also be in action. The women’s team faces Iran at 8:30 AM IST, while the men’s side takes on Bangladesh at 9:45 AM IST in their respective preliminary-round fixtures.
Roshibina Devi Eyes Final Spot
Wushu will provide another important medal opportunity, with Roshibina Devi scheduled to face Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal. The bout is listed for 2:30 PM onwards IST.
Roshibina had already assured India of a medal by reaching the semifinals, meaning Day 5 could see her progress to the gold-medal bout.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India, with coverage across its sports channels. Fans can also stream the Games live on SonyLIV. DD Sports is additionally available to viewers on DD Free Dish.
With Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, the Indian badminton team, Roshibina Devi and several shooting and fencing contenders in action, Day 5 promises another packed day of medal opportunities for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.