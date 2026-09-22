Asian Games 2026 Day 5 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Asian Games 2026 Day 5 schedule features Mirabai Chanu, Roshibina Devi, India’s badminton semifinal, kabaddi, shooting and other key medal events on September 23

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Mirabai Chanu Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Mirabai Chanu headlines India’s medal hopes in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final

  • India face China in the men’s badminton team semifinal at 11:30 AM IST

  • Roshibina Devi takes on Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal

India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 moves into Day 5 on Wednesday, September 23, with another packed schedule in Aichi-Nagoya. The Indian contingent will be in action across shooting, badminton, kabaddi, hockey, boxing, weightlifting, fencing, wushu, rowing, swimming, squash, canoe sprint, soft tennis and esports.

The official SAI schedule lists 102 India-related entries for the day, with several medal events and progression-dependent fixtures.

The biggest spotlight will be on Mirabai Chanu, who is scheduled to compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10:00 AM IST. India’s women’s 10m air pistol shooters Suruchi, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker will also compete in the final from 9:00 AM IST, while the men’s and women’s skeet events feature several Indian medal hopefuls.

The men’s badminton team will face China in the semifinal at 11:30 AM IST, while India’s women’s hockey team takes on Thailand at 11:30 AM. Both men’s and women’s kabaddi teams are also in group-stage action, while Roshibina Devi will compete in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal later in the day.

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Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India gestures as she competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Mirabai Chanu finally won her maiden Asian Games medal - null
Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Asian Games 2026 Day 5: India’s Full Schedule And Timings

All timings below are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule is subject to change.

Time (IST)SportEventIndian Athlete/TeamOpponent/Stage
05:30Soft TennisMen’s Singles Quarter-finalJay MeenaSherwin Nuguit, Philippines
05:30SepaktakrawMen’s Team ReguIndiaPhilippines
05:30EsportseFootball Quarter-finalDaniel & Chinmay SahooTBD
05:40RowingMen’s Single ScullsBalraj PanwarHeat 2
06:00RowingMen’s Double ScullsSatnam Singh, Salman KhanHeat 3
06:15ShootingWomen’s 10m Air PistolSuruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh, Manu BhakerQualification
06:30ShootingMen’s SkeetAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad KhanQualification
06:30ShootingWomen’s SkeetParinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari ChauhanQualification
06:30Canoe SprintMen’s Kayak Four 500mIndiaHeat 1
06:30EquestrianEventing Cross CountryAshish Limaye, Fouaad MirzaFinal Day 2
06:30Table TennisMixed DoublesHarmeet Desai/Yashaswini GhorpadeRound of 32
6:30 AM onwardsFencingWomen’s FoilNaorem Mina Devi, Joys Ashitha StalinrajPool bouts
06:42SwimmingMen’s 100m ButterflyRohit Benedicton, Sajan PrakashHeat 2
07:03SwimmingMen’s 200m FreestyleAneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Vedaant MadhavanHeat 2
07:10Table TennisMixed DoublesManush Shah/Diya ChitaleRound of 32
8:15 AM onwardsFencingMen’s SabreGisho Nidhi K.P., Karan SinghPool bouts
08:30KabaddiWomen’s TeamIndiaIran
08:30BoxingMen’s 80kgAnkushHamsa Vogel, Bahrain
09:00ShootingWomen’s 10m Air PistolSuruchi, Esha Singh, Manu BhakerFinal
09:30FencingWomen’s FoilIndian qualifiersRound of 32
09:45KabaddiMen’s TeamIndiaBangladesh
10:00WeightliftingWomen’s 49kgMirabai ChanuFinal
10:15Table TennisMixed DoublesIndian pairsRound of 16
10:30SquashMen’s SinglesAbhay SinghArkaradet Arkarahirunya, Thailand
11:00ShootingWomen’s SkeetIndian qualifiersFinal
11:15SquashWomen’s SinglesTanvi KhannaKim Dami, South Korea
11:30BadmintonMen’s TeamIndiaChina, semifinal
11:30HockeyWomen’s TeamIndiaThailand
12:00SquashMen’s SinglesVeer ChotraniSri Lanka
12:30ShootingMen’s SkeetAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad KhanFinal
12:30 PM onwardsEsportseFootballDaniel & Chinmay SahooSemifinal, subject to qualification
13:30WeightliftingWomen’s 53kgGyaneshwari YadavFinal
14:30ShootingWomen’s SkeetIndian qualifiersFinal/medal stage
2:30 PM onwardsFencingIndian qualifiersWomen’s Foil/Men’s SabreQuarter-finals
2:30 PM onwardsCanoe SprintIndian entriesVarious eventsHeats
2:30 PM onwardsWushuWomen’s Sanda 60kgRoshibina DeviSemifinal
15:00BadmintonMen’s TeamIndiaChina, semifinal
15:30HockeyWomen’s TeamIndiaThailand
16:00ShootingMen’s SkeetIndian qualifiersFinal
17:50EsportseFootballDaniel & Chinmay SahooFinal, subject to qualification
18:00WushuWomen’s Sanda 60kgRoshibina DeviSemifinal
18:00FencingIndian qualifiersMen’s SabreMedal bouts

Key Medal Events To Watch On Day 5

Mirabai Chanu’s Weightlifting Final

One of the biggest medal events for India on Wednesday will be the women’s 49kg weightlifting final, where Mirabai Chanu is scheduled to compete at 10:00 AM IST. The event is listed as Group A at the Nagoya City Trade & Industry Center.

Gyaneshwari Yadav will also feature later in the day, with the women’s 53kg final scheduled for 1:30 PM IST.

Shooting Medal Opportunities

Shooting will be another major focus, with the women’s 10m air pistol final scheduled for 9:00 AM IST. Suruchi, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker are all listed for the final after the qualification round.

The skeet competition will also produce several medal opportunities. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan are listed for the women’s final at 11:00 AM, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan are scheduled for the men’s final at 12:30 PM.

Badminton: India Face China In Semifinal

The Indian men’s badminton team will face China in the semifinal, with the official schedule listing the contest at 11:30 AM IST. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwik-Chirag and the other members of the Indian squad are listed for the semifinal.

India’s men had progressed through the team event after beating Japan in the quarter-final on Day 4, setting up the heavyweight semifinal clash.

Hockey And Kabaddi

The Indian women’s hockey team will take on Thailand at 11:30 AM IST in Pool B. India are among the teams looking to build momentum in the group stage, with the match scheduled at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium.

Both Indian kabaddi teams will also be in action. The women’s team faces Iran at 8:30 AM IST, while the men’s side takes on Bangladesh at 9:45 AM IST in their respective preliminary-round fixtures.

Roshibina Devi Eyes Final Spot

Wushu will provide another important medal opportunity, with Roshibina Devi scheduled to face Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the women’s Sanda 60kg semifinal. The bout is listed for 2:30 PM onwards IST.

Roshibina had already assured India of a medal by reaching the semifinals, meaning Day 5 could see her progress to the gold-medal bout.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?

The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India, with coverage across its sports channels. Fans can also stream the Games live on SonyLIV. DD Sports is additionally available to viewers on DD Free Dish.

With Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, the Indian badminton team, Roshibina Devi and several shooting and fencing contenders in action, Day 5 promises another packed day of medal opportunities for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

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