Asian Games 2026 Day 5 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

The biggest spotlight will be on Mirabai Chanu, who is scheduled to compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10:00 AM IST. India’s women’s 10m air pistol shooters Suruchi, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker will also compete in the final from 9:00 AM IST, while the men’s and women’s skeet events feature several Indian medal hopefuls.