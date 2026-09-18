Asian Games 2026 Hit By Fresh Concern As Typhoon 'Dujuan' Threat Looms

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 18 September 2026 1:42 pm

Asian Games organisers in Japan are worried a typhoon could disrupt the Nagoya Asian Games as more than 17,000 athletes and officials arrive in Nagoya and Aichi prefecture. On Thursday, two days before the opening ceremony, forecasters warned of a possible hit on Japan’s main island on Sunday or Monday, adding to accommodation problems after heavy rain and record rainfall.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 18 September 2026 1:42 pm

A view of the Costa Serena cruise ship, housing athletes for the Asian Games, at Nagoya Port, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma