Sonal Dinusha Named ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For August

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Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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The Sri Lanka batter won the award for the first time after scoring 420 runs in the two-Test series against India

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Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo

Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2026 after his heroics against India. This marks the first time Dinusha has won the accolade in his career.

Having played only three Tests for Sri Lanka coming into the ICC World Test Championship series against India, the left-handed batter was the leading run-getter in the two-match series. He finished with 420 runs at an average of 140, with three centuries and a half-century.

Heroics Against India

Sri Lanka lost the first Test by 165 runs, but Dinusha scored 100 in the first innings and 84 in the second.

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In the second Test, with the hosts battling to avoid a series sweep, Dinusha scored twin centuries in the two innings (103 and an unbeaten 133) to orchestrate a famous draw.

The hosts managed to keep the series at 1-0, and Dinusha was named the Player of the Match in Colombo.

Dream Come True Moment

“This recognition means so much to me, especially so early in my career, and I’m truly grateful to the ICC for this honour,” he said.

“The series against India will always hold a special place in my heart,” he added.

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Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha leaves the field for the tea break during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha celebrates his century during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot during day five of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

“Scoring three centuries was a dream come true, made even more meaningful by achieving them in Colombo and Galle in front of our home fans. Although we didn’t get the overall result we hoped for, the way our team fought back in the second match showed the character, belief and determination we have as a side. I’m proud to have shared that fight with my teammates.”

“Representing Sri Lanka is a privilege I never take for granted, and this recognition gives me even more motivation to keep learning, improving and contributing to the team. I’ll continue to give my very best for Sri Lanka in the months and years ahead.”

Also Check: Why Did Abhishek Sharma Sit In Meditation Pose After His Century? India Star Reveals The Real Reason

Rapid Rise

Dinusha made his Test debut for Sri Lanka last year, during the home series against Bangladesh.

In a short time, the all-rounder has made a big impact while representing his team in the longest format, an achievement he isn't taking for granted.

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