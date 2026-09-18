Jos Buttler Becomes First Batter to Score 15,000 T20 Runs, Surpasses Kieron Pollard

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 18 September 2026 11:34 am

Jos Buttler became the first batter to reach 15,000 T20 runs and overtook Kieron Pollard at the top of the format’s all-time run charts during England’s second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday in England. He made 30 off 16 as the hosts chased 146 and won by seven wickets with 7.5 overs to spare.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 18 September 2026 11:34 am

England's Jos Buttler in action during the first IT20 match between England and Sri Lanka in Southampton, England, Tuesday Sept. 15, 2026 Photo: (John Walton/PA via AP)