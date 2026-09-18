Jos Buttler Becomes First Batter to Score 15,000 T20 Runs, Surpasses Kieron Pollard

Jos Buttler became the first batter to reach 15,000 T20 runs and moved past Kieron Pollard to top the all-time charts
The milestone came during England’s second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday as Buttler made 30 off 16
England chased down 146 with 7.5 overs to spare, with Tom Banton and Jordan Cox finishing the job
Jos Buttler became the first batter to reach 15,000 T20 runs and moved past Kieron Pollard to the top of the format’s all-time run charts during England’s second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He got there with a single off Eshan Malinga in the fifth over of England’s chase.
The milestone came in another England win. Chasing 146, the home side beat Sri Lanka with 7.5 overs to spare, with Buttler making 30 off 16 before Tom Banton and Jordan Cox closed it out.
Buttler now leads the race for the most T20 runs, and England’s white-ball run also rolls on, with another comfortable win over Sri Lanka.
Most Runs In T20
|Player
|Run
|Jos Buttler (England)
|15,000 runs*
|Kieron Pollard (West Indies)
|14,999 runs
|Alex Hales (England)
|14,581 runs
|Chris Gayle (West Indies)
|14,562 runs
|David Warner (Australia)
|14,284 runs
Buttler's Milestone
Buttler now has 15,000 T20 runs in 528 matches. He has reached that mark at an average of 35.46 and a strike-rate of 147.46. In doing so, he went past Pollard to take top spot on the list of highest run-scorers in T20s.
Buttler has scored those runs for England, Lancashire, Manchester Originals, Manchester Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Somerset, Paarl Royals, Mumbai Indians, Sydney Thunder, Comilla Victorians, Durban’s Super Giants, Melbourne Renegades and England Lions.
What Happened In The Match
Sri Lanka flew early. Pathum Nissanka blasted 37 off 21 and Lahiru Udara made 21 off 20 as the pair added 55 without loss in the first five overs.
England hit back fast. Liam Dawson took 3-32 and removed Udara and Kamil Mishara in successive balls, before Jamie Overton, who finished with 2-23, dismissed Nissanka after the powerplay and then got Kamindu Mendis, who made 12 off 8, to chop on. The slide deepened as Sri Lanka finished on 145-9.
England attacked from the start. Buttler’s 30 off 16 and Aneurin Donald’s 21 off 13 put on 50 in the first 25 balls of the chase.
Brook, the skipper, countered at once, hammering 23 off 8 and hitting three sixes in four balls, before Malinga caught him on the boundary to end his run of 311 runs without dismissal in T20 internationals for England. Banton top-scored for England and Jordan Cox added 12 off 7 as the hosts wrapped up the chase with 7.5 overs to spare.