Athletes To Stay In Cruise Ship? Asian Games 2026 Organisers Hint At Unique Solution Amid Accommodation Complaints

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Organisers turn to ships, temporary wooden units and hotels to solve the accommodation shortage as Costa Serena docks in Nagoya. The 300-metre cruise ship is set to accommodate about 4,000 athletes and officials ahead of the opening ceremony.

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Organisers chartered the Costa Serena for about $28mn
Organisers chartered the Costa Serena for about $28mn | Photo: AFP

The Costa Serena docked at Nagoya’s Kinjo Pier on Tuesday and is set to house about 4,000 athletes and officials in its 1,500 cabins before Saturday’s opening ceremony. The 300-metre Italian cruise ship was built to help solve Japan’s accommodation shortage, but it has become one of the main talking points of the 2026 Asian Games.

Complaints about sleeping arrangements are mounting and the housing plan is drawing criticism from more delegations. Aichi-Nagoya 2026 is set to be the first Asian Games without a conventional athletes’ village.

Also Read: From Neeraj Chopra To Harshit Rana: Indian Stars Who Will Miss The Asian Games 2026 Due To Injuries

Complaints Mount

South Korean officials have called the container units the “worst ever” and complaints are now being echoed by delegations from all 45 competing nations. A Korea Basketball Association official said the cabins’ beds are too small for athletes after a player posted a video of a leaking sink flooding his room with the caption, “Please help us.” Heavy rain also forced a brief evacuation last week.

Taiwan has reported a shortage of beds, while the Philippines stated that coaches and support staff had to be shifted to hotels and Airbnbs outside the main setup.

Also Read: Rumesh Pathirage’s Asian Games Preparations Hit By Major Setback After Historic Season

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No Village Plan

Organisers initially intended to build one athlete village, but rising construction costs forced them to abandon that idea. In its place is a patchwork arrangement of a cruise ship, temporary wooden huts modelled on containers and hotel rooms scattered around the region. The plan is designed to keep the event manageable and cost-conscious.

Roughly 2,000 more athletes are staying in temporary wooden villas at Nagoya Port’s Garden Wharf. The units will later be reused as disaster-response units and tourist lodging. Everyone else is being lodged in hotels across the prefecture.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Three Players Who Replace Injured Varun Chakaravarthy?

Cruise Ship Blueprint

More than 17,000 athletes and officials are expected, more than at the Olympics, making this the biggest test yet of using a cruise ship as a multi-sport event’s “hotel.” Organisers chartered the Costa Serena for about $28mn, and the vessel is a sister ship of the ill-fated Costa Concordia.

Hideaki Omura, the local organising chief, has defended the setup as a possible blueprint for cheaper future Games. Whether athletes buy that case may help shape how the Asian Games and events beyond them think about accommodation next time.

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