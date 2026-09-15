'Lack Of Professionalism': SAI Directs Two Judo Coaches To Attend Counselling Over Lack Of Professionalism

Sports Authority of India reprimanded two coaches for lack of professional conduct and discipline
The two coaches have who are part of National Centre of Excellence are repeat offenders
These coaches have to attend counselling sessions with a sports psychologist
Two Judo coaches, Senior Coach Ruchi Audichya and assistant coach Gitanjali Pawar, landed themselves in trouble with the Sports Authority of India over what the Authority deemed as professional Conduct and workplace discipline.
Coaches who are part of the National Centre of Excellence setup find themselves in this conundrum over repeated offences. They were advised to change their approach towards cooperation and work spirit but failed to do so.
Their poor attitude not only negatively affected the performance of athletes under them, but it also had an impact on other coaches working with them.
Act Professional
The message from Sports Authority was clear on the matter. They found Ruchi Audichaya and Gitanjali Pawar’s conduct less than desirable and not what they expect from their coaches. They expect their coaches to be professional and uphold the standards set by the authority.
“Conduct, attitude, coordination, team spirit and interaction” with other coaches and athletes had not been found to be in accordance with the expected standards of professional conduct, workplace decorum and institutional protocol. Communication issued by Assistant Director of SAI
Counselling Sessions
Well, the Authority expects both coaches to attend mandated counselling sessions with the Centre’s chosen sports psychologist regarding the matter. They have to attend the session until the authorities are satisfied that things have improved. There is no timeline for when that will happen.
It will be up to the psychologist to conduct the session, evaluate their progress, maintain records of the sessions, and determine whether the coaches are attending it regularly or not.