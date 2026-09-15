From Neeraj Chopra To Harshit Rana: Indian Stars Who Will Miss The Asian Games 2026 Due To Injuries

Neeraj Chopra, Tejas Shirse and Shahnavaz Khan are among the Indian athletics stars who will miss the Asian Games due to injury and fitness concerns
Harshit Rana, Divyanshi Choudhary and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh have also been ruled out after suffering injury setbacks
Varun Chakaravarthy is the latest concern for India, with a fresh side strain putting his Asian Games participation in doubt
India’s preparations for the Asian Games 2026 have been hit by a string of injury setbacks, with several athletes forced to withdraw from the continental showpiece. From athletics and weightlifting to wushu and cricket, some key names will miss the Games, while others remain doubtful.
Here is a look at the Indian athletes who have been ruled out or are facing uncertainty due to injury and fitness concerns.
Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the Asian Games after suffering an ankle ligament tear during training. The Olympic and world champion has consequently brought his 2026 season to an early end and will not be able to defend his Asian Games title. Yashvir Singh has been named as his replacement in the athletics squad.
Tejas Shirse - 110m Hurdles
National record holder Tejas Shirse will miss the Asian Games after scans revealed stress fractures in his landing foot. The injury also affected his participation at the Commonwealth Games and has forced him to focus on rehabilitation. Shirse has subsequently been left out of India’s final athletics squad.
Shahnavaz Khan - Long Jump
Long jumper Shahnavaz Khan has been dropped from India’s final Asian Games contingent after failing to clear the required fitness assessment. The youngster had initially been included in the squad following an impressive run in 2026. He will now miss the Games as India finalises its athletics contingent.
Divyanshi Choudhary - Wushu
Wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary has been ruled out of the Asian Games after a knee injury raised concerns over her fitness. Medical assessments led to her removal from the final squad despite her desire to compete. Choudhary will now focus on recovering from the injury.
Harshit Rana - Cricket
Fast bowler Harshit Rana, who was undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), suffered a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation. The setback ruled him out of the Afghanistan T20I series and subsequently ended his Asian Games hopes. Yash Thakur has been named as his replacement in India’s squad.
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh - Weightlifting
Weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh has been withdrawn from the Asian Games squad because of a recurring knee problem. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist had been managing the issue but was unable to continue preparations for the continental event. His withdrawal means India will not have a male weightlifter at the Asian Games.
Varun Chakaravarthy - Cricket
Varun Chakaravarthy is the latest Indian athlete facing an Asian Games scare after suffering a fresh side strain. The spinner had only recently returned from a hamstring injury and was ruled out of the remainder of the Afghanistan T20I series following an MRI scan.
Chakaravarthy has been sent to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further assessment and remains doubtful for the Asian Games.