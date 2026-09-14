Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Maintains His Ground In Urban Body Polls

There is also something to worry about for both Congress and the BJP. The cause for concern for both parties is that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in the Baran Urban Local Body, while Congress was second and the BJP was in third place. The worry for the BJP is greater because the Baran Urban Local Body is part of the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by Dushyant Singh, the son of Vasundhara Raje.