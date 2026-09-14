India Pacer Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct In Women's Asia Cup Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.

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Indias Kranti Goud
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: India Women vs Pakistan Women | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • ICC punishes Indian pacer Kranti Gaud after Women's Asia Cup final

  • She was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct

  • She has been handed one demerit point along with 10 per cent of her match fees

India pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.

Gaud was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Also Read: Why Has ICC Punished Pakistan Following Women's Asia Cup Exit?

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gaud, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. 

Fiery Send Off

Gaud faced disciplinary action after an on-field gesture early in Sri Lanka’s innings in the Asia Cup final. She sent Sri Lankan opener Imesha Dulani back and then pointed towards the pavilion.

Gaud accepted the offence and accepted the penalty proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so no formal hearing was required.

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On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah levelled the charge. Das proposed the sanction.

Also Read: Shafali-Smriti's Partnership, Charani-Deepti's Spin Web Helps India Clinch Asia Cup 2026 Title With Win Over Sri Lanka

Level 1 breaches can draw an official reprimand. They can also bring a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

India won the summit clash by 72 runs, lifting the Asia Cup title for a record eighth time.

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