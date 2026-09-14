India Pacer Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct In Women's Asia Cup Final

ICC punishes Indian pacer Kranti Gaud after Women's Asia Cup final
She was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct
She has been handed one demerit point along with 10 per cent of her match fees
India pacer Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.
Gaud was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gaud, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
Fiery Send Off
Gaud faced disciplinary action after an on-field gesture early in Sri Lanka’s innings in the Asia Cup final. She sent Sri Lankan opener Imesha Dulani back and then pointed towards the pavilion.
Gaud accepted the offence and accepted the penalty proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so no formal hearing was required.
On-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah levelled the charge. Das proposed the sanction.
Level 1 breaches can draw an official reprimand. They can also bring a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.
India won the summit clash by 72 runs, lifting the Asia Cup title for a record eighth time.