'Not In My Control...': Varun Chakravarthy Reveals His Secret To Staying Relevant Despite Career Setbacks

Varun Chakravarthy has stuggled this year to pick up wickets
Varun Chakravarthy has shifted his focus from wickets and results to following a process
Varun Chakravarthy believes players shouldn't focus too much on injuries
After enjoying a strong start to his international career on the back of several impressive IPL seasons, spinner Varun Chakravarthy is currently navigating a challenging phase in his career. With his performances dipping over the past year, the experienced spinner has found himself under increased scrutiny.
His struggles have been evident across multiple tournaments, including the 2026 T20 World Cup, the 2026 IPL season, and India's T20I tour of England. Although India lifted the World Cup trophy, Chakravarthy faced criticism for his performances in the latter stages of the tournament, where he struggled to take wickets and proved expensive with the ball.
The IPL campaign was not much easier. He managed just 11 wickets in his first 11 matches while conceding runs at an economy rate of nearly nine. To make matters worse, a hamstring injury cut short his involvement in the T20I series in England, further disrupting his rhythm.
Despite the setbacks, Chakravarthy remains determined to finish the year on a positive note. He made an encouraging start against Afghanistan in the first T20I, returning economical figures of 1/16 and playing his part in India's victory.
Process Matters More
Chakravarthy's recent dip in form has inevitably drawn criticism, with many focusing on the lack of wickets and impact that once defined his performances. However, the KKR spinner has found a way to deal with the scrutiny by shifting his focus away from results and statistics. Instead, he prefers to concentrate on the process behind his performances.
According to Chakravarthy, becoming too attached to outcomes can lead to emotional highs and lows that are difficult to manage. A good performance can bring excessive excitement, while a poor outing can result in disappointment and self-doubt. To avoid that cycle, he focuses on the effort, preparation, and execution that are within his control.
“I cannot go by results. If I go by results, I will start reacting to each and everything. If it goes my way, I will start being very happy. If it doesn't go my way, I will become very sad. I cannot go that way. So, the best way for me is to see the process,” Varun Chakravarthy said at the post-match press conference after India's seven-wicket win.
For Chakravarthy, the numbers on the scorecard rarely tell the complete story. He pointed out that not every good delivery earns a wicket, just as not every poor ball is punished. While wickets remain an important measure of a bowler's success, they do not always reflect the quality of a spell or the discipline with which a bowler executes his plans.
What matters more to him is whether he is consistently bowling in the right areas and sticking to his game plan. If he can do that, he considers his job done. Everything that happens after the ball leaves his hand, is beyond his control.
This mindset has helped him remain level-headed during a difficult phase of his career. Rather than obsessing over statistics, he views every match, spell, and delivery as an opportunity to learn and improve.
“It's not about wickets. It is about if I am bowling in the right place or not. Whatever happens after that, it's not in my control. So, what's in my control is till I pitch the ball. I don't go by results. Every match is a learning, and the results sometimes come our way, sometimes don't.” Chakravarthy said in post-match interview.
Overcoming Injuries
Injuries have been another challenge for Varun Chakravarthy this year. A fractured left hand and recurring hamstring issues disrupted his momentum and limited his time on the field. However, Chakravarthy has chosen not to view them as excuses for his performances.
Instead, he sees injuries as an unavoidable part of an athlete's journey. Recovery periods can be frustrating, but he believes they are just another phase in the process of growth and improvement.
For Chakravarthy, setbacks are inevitable when players constantly push themselves to perform at the highest level, and the key is learning how to respond to them.
Rather than worrying about the possibility of getting injured every time he steps onto the field, he focuses on giving his best and trusting the process.
“Look, injuries are very common for all sportspeople, and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best. Sometimes, we push beyond our limits, and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back, work better, and come back stronger.”