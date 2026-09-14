Sassuolo Stun Juventus With 94th-Minute Winner In Five-Goal Thriller
Sassuolo stunned Juventus 3-2 at the MAPEI Stadium in a frantic Serie A contest that exploded into life late on. Juventus started brightly, with Nico Gonzalez hitting the crossbar early, but neither side could break the deadlock before half-time. Sassuolo finally went ahead in the 65th minute when Sebastiano Esposito calmly finished after Nemanja Matic split the defence with a precise pass. Juventus substitute Edon Zhegrova levelled in the 82nd minute, tapping into an empty net after goalkeeper Arijanet Muric misjudged a cross. Kieron Bowie restored Sassuolo’s lead four minutes from time with a composed curling finish, only for Zhegrova to strike again in stoppage time. However, Sassuolo had the final say as Vasilije Adzic, on loan from Juventus, curled home a superb winner in the 94th minute to end the visitors’ unbeaten start.
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