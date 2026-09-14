Sassuolo Stun Juventus With 94th-Minute Winner In Five-Goal Thriller

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Sassuolo stunned Juventus 3-2 at the MAPEI Stadium in a frantic Serie A contest that exploded into life late on. Juventus started brightly, with Nico Gonzalez hitting the crossbar early, but neither side could break the deadlock before half-time. Sassuolo finally went ahead in the 65th minute when Sebastiano Esposito calmly finished after Nemanja Matic split the defence with a precise pass. Juventus substitute Edon Zhegrova levelled in the 82nd minute, tapping into an empty net after goalkeeper Arijanet Muric misjudged a cross. Kieron Bowie restored Sassuolo’s lead four minutes from time with a composed curling finish, only for Zhegrova to strike again in stoppage time. However, Sassuolo had the final say as Vasilije Adzic, on loan from Juventus, curled home a superb winner in the 94th minute to end the visitors’ unbeaten start.

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Serie A: Sassuolo vs Juventus
Sassuolo's Sebastiano Esposito celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal for his team during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus Turin in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A: Juventus vs Sassuolo
Juventus' Edon Zhegrova celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal for his team during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Juventus in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer: Sassuolo vs Juventus
Referee Juan Luca Sacchi issues a yellow card to Juventus' Jhon Lucumi during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Juventus in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer: Juventus vs Sassuolo
Juventus's Jhon Lucumi, right, and Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus Turin in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer Match: Sassuolo vs Juventus
Sassuolo's head coach Roberto Aquilani shouts during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus Turin in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A Soccer Match: Juventus vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo's Luca Lipani, front, and Juventus's Teun Koopmeinersi, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus Turin in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Sassuolo vs Juventus
Sassuolo's Kristian Thorstvedt, front, and Juventus' Douglas Luiz, rear, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus Turin in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Juventus vs Sassuolo
Juventus's head coach Luciano Spalletti attends the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus Turin in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Serie A 2026-27: Sassuolo vs Juventus
Juventus's sport director Frederic Massara looks on during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Juventus in Reggio Emilia, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

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