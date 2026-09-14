Mohammed Rizwan In Serious Trouble? Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Opens Up Amid Investigation

Mohammad Rizwan has spoken out regarding the NCCIA inquiry, confirming full cooperation and awaiting the completion of the probe.
The NCCIA is investigating Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq over alleged dressing-room leaks and related issues during the England tour.
Agency officials in Lahore interrogated both cricketers for around two hours while examining their mobile phone data and financial records.
Mohammad Rizwan has spoken publicly for the first time on the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) probe, saying he is fully cooperating and waiting for the inquiry to end. He also hinted that he could address the media once the inquiry is complete.
"I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I am waiting for the investigation to be completed," Rizwan said to Samaa.TV. According to the report, the case involving Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq centres on alleged dressing-room leaks and other issues linked to Pakistan’s England tour.
Probe And Questioning
Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are both under investigation by the NCCIA. The agency is carrying out a detailed examination of the mobile phone data of both cricketers.
Rizwan and Imam had earlier appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore and were questioned for around two hours over the alleged leaks and issues linked to the England series. A Geo News report also reported that the agency was reviewing the financial transactions of both players and searching for any possible wrongdoing.
PCB And Selection Fallout
Rizwan and Imam were among seven players ordered by the Pakistan Cricket Board to return home after the defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. After those seven players were sent back from England, the PCB issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee.
The notice asked why Rizwan and Imam had been picked in Pakistan’s Test squads for the tours of the West Indies and England. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi defended the move to replace seven players, saying: “We have had a discussion to ascertain the reasons behind it. They include factors beyond performance, and we will get to the bottom of it.”
Rizwan's Recent Form
Rizwan managed 61 runs in four innings in the first two Tests against England. His returns in the West Indies were also modest, with 41 runs across two Tests and a highest score of 18 in the second Test. Before that series, Rizwan had been Pakistan’s highest scorer since January 2024.