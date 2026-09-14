Mohammed Rizwan In Serious Trouble? Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Opens Up Amid Investigation

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Senior Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has broken his silence regarding the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency probe into alleged dressing-room leaks during the England tour. Speaking in Lahore, Rizwan confirmed full cooperation with investigators, stating he is awaiting the inquiry's conclusion before potentially addressing the media regarding the allegations.

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Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammed Rizwan Was One Of The Players Dropped From The Pakistan Squad Mid-Tour |Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Mohammad Rizwan has spoken out regarding the NCCIA inquiry, confirming full cooperation and awaiting the completion of the probe.

  • The NCCIA is investigating Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq over alleged dressing-room leaks and related issues during the England tour.

  • Agency officials in Lahore interrogated both cricketers for around two hours while examining their mobile phone data and financial records.

Mohammad Rizwan has spoken publicly for the first time on the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) probe, saying he is fully cooperating and waiting for the inquiry to end. He also hinted that he could address the media once the inquiry is complete.

"I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I am waiting for the investigation to be completed," Rizwan said to Samaa.TV. According to the report, the case involving Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq centres on alleged dressing-room leaks and other issues linked to Pakistan’s England tour.

Also Read: ‘Trophy Chor’ Again! Why Fans Chanted At Mohsin Naqvi After India’s Asia Cup Win? WATCH

Probe And Questioning

Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are both under investigation by the NCCIA. The agency is carrying out a detailed examination of the mobile phone data of both cricketers.

Rizwan and Imam had earlier appeared before the NCCIA in Lahore and were questioned for around two hours over the alleged leaks and issues linked to the England series. A Geo News report also reported that the agency was reviewing the financial transactions of both players and searching for any possible wrongdoing.

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Rizwan, Salman and Imam were sent to home mid-tour after Pakistan's poor show against England in the first two Tests. A total of seven players were removed from the squad. - | Photo: File
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Also Read: 'Conscious, Institutional Decision In Prevailing Circumstances': BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia On Asia Cup Trophy Row

PCB And Selection Fallout

Rizwan and Imam were among seven players ordered by the Pakistan Cricket Board to return home after the defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. After those seven players were sent back from England, the PCB issued a show-cause notice to the selection committee.

The notice asked why Rizwan and Imam had been picked in Pakistan’s Test squads for the tours of the West Indies and England. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi defended the move to replace seven players, saying: “We have had a discussion to ascertain the reasons behind it. They include factors beyond performance, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Also Read: Pakistan Suffers Double Blow: ICC Imposes Heavy Penalty On Babar Azam & Co After England Debacle

Rizwan's Recent Form

Rizwan managed 61 runs in four innings in the first two Tests against England. His returns in the West Indies were also modest, with 41 runs across two Tests and a highest score of 18 in the second Test. Before that series, Rizwan had been Pakistan’s highest scorer since January 2024.

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