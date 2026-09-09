InDepth | BJP To Focus On Grassroots Outreach, Youth Connect As It Sharpens Poll Strategy

The first meeting was held between the chief minister and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary, the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). “We often get asked whether there are coordination issues within the NDA. Let me tell you that the NDA is preparing to contest all 403 seats and there is complete unanimity on seat sharing. The RLD is growing not just in western UP but also in the central and eastern regions. We will strengthen the NDA,” Trilok Tyagi, national general secretary (organisation) of the RLD, says, adding that the focus of these meetings is also to reach out to the young voters.