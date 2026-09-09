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Peskov said the shift was driven by Western sanctions restricting Russia’s access to the dollar, not an ideological push for de-dollarisation.
On the Saudi Arabia-Pakistan-Turkiye Mecca Pact, Peskov welcomed the potential contribution to regional security and said there was no reason for India to be concerned.
A 10-year-old girl died and two other students fell ill at a residential madrasa in Bihar’s Supaul in a suspected food poisoning incident, while three girls at a residential school in Bhagalpur were hospitalised after accidentally consuming tea prepared with phenyl, The Indian Express Reported.
The two incidents, reported separately, have prompted official inquiries into food and safety arrangements at the residential institutions.
In Supaul, three girls fell ill after dinner on Monday and were taken to a private medical facility. Supaul Superintendent of Police Sarath R S told The Indian Express that one of them died during treatment on Tuesday after her condition deteriorated.
“The girl’s post-mortem had been conducted and further proceedings would follow. The other two are stable,” the SP said, adding that the exact cause of death would be established only after the investigation and post-mortem report.
Food Poisoning Suspected, Probe Underway
The madrasa management told local media that around 60-65 girls study and live at the institution, which has been operating for about two years. The deceased girl had reportedly been staying there for nearly two years.
According to the management, the students appeared well until Monday evening. The girl's mother had visited her earlier that day and reportedly left sweets and a samosa bought from a local fair.
The management said the girls who ate the food later fell ill. The girl's family was informed and she was taken to hospital, where she died during treatment.
Following the incident, a team from the district education department inspected the madrasa on the directions of the District Magistrate.
Officials examined the institution's functioning, facilities, residential arrangements and documents, including whether it had the required permission to accommodate students and whether prescribed safety rules were being followed.
A preliminary assessment indicated possible food poisoning, though officials said the exact cause would be established through the investigation and medical reports.
Three Girls Hospitalised After Phenyl Mishap
In a separate incident in Bhagalpur's Naugachia, three girls at a residential school fell ill after accidentally using phenyl stored in a glass instead of milk while preparing tea on Monday evening.
The students were taken to a local community health centre for initial treatment before being referred to a hospital in Bhagalpur. They remain under medical supervision.
According to the report, Naugachia Police and the District Education Officer have sought details from the school management and are investigating how phenyl came to be stored in a glass in the kitchen.
Officials will also examine whether negligence by any staff member or other person responsible for the students' safety contributed to the incident. Action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.