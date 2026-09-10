India Vs Afghanistan: Star Pacer’s Injury Adds To Selection Headache Ahead of T20Is; Jasprit Bumrah Update

Harshit Rana is a doubt for India’s Afghanistan T20I series due to a hamstring injury
Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly on track to return after his knee injury
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are also progressing towards full fitness
India have suffered another injury setback ahead of their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with pacer Harshit Rana now unlikely to be available for the opening game in New Delhi on September 13.
The development comes at a time when the team is already managing several fitness concerns, although there is positive news surrounding Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Rana has not fully recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out after the T20I series against England in July. According to a BCCI source cited in recent reports, the fast bowler needs more time before he can return to competitive cricket. He had been selected for both the Afghanistan series and India's upcoming Asian Games campaign, but his participation in the two assignments is now in doubt.
Bumrah Return On Track, Reddy Also Progressing
While Rana's setback is a concern, India have received a major boost regarding Bumrah. The premier fast bowler, who has been out since the ODI tour of England in July because of a left knee injury, is reportedly on course to return for the Afghanistan T20Is. His selection for the series was initially subject to fitness clearance, but the latest update suggests his comeback is progressing as planned.
Bumrah's return would be particularly significant for India, with the pacer having missed the Test tour of Sri Lanka after failing to recover in time. His availability will also be closely monitored with the Asian Games and subsequent international assignments on the horizon.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, meanwhile, is also recovering from a quadriceps injury and is considered on track for a comeback. Washington Sundar has already been cleared to play after recovering from a hamstring issue, providing another boost to India's preparations.
India's 15-member squad for the Afghanistan series contains four players whose selection is subject to fitness clearance, Bumrah, Rana, Reddy and Sundar. The series begins on September 13, with all three matches scheduled in New Delhi.
With the Asian Games campaign also beginning later this month, India's medical and selection teams will have to carefully manage their returning players.