Why Did East Zone Bat For Two Days Without Declaring After Reaching 708? Duleep Trophy Final Rule Explained

East Zone posted 708 runs against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
If the final ends in a draw, the team with the first-innings lead will be crowned champions
South Zone need at least 709 runs in their first innings to take the lead over East Zone
East Zone's mammoth 708 in the Duleep Trophy final has raised an obvious question: why did they continue batting for 163 overs instead of declaring and giving their bowlers more time to take wickets?
The answer is not simply that they wanted to build an imposing total. East Zone were also playing with the knowledge that the Duleep Trophy final has a first-innings lead provision. If the five-day match ends in a draw, the team with the advantage after the first innings is declared the winner.
That rule made every additional East Zone run particularly valuable.
Ishan Kishan's sensational 270 was the centrepiece of the innings, with Kumar Kushagra also contributing a century as East Zone kept South Zone on the field for more than two days. By the time South Zone took the 10th wicket, East Zone had posted 708 runs from 163 overs.
In a regular first-class match, such an approach would come with a significant tactical cost. A captain batting first has to decide when enough runs are on the board and when it is better to declare so the bowling attack has sufficient time to dismiss the opposition twice.
The calculation in this final was different.
What does the first-innings rule mean?
If South Zone score 708 or fewer in their first innings, East Zone will hold the first-innings lead. That does not mean the match is already over. South Zone can still win by producing an outright result.
However, if South Zone fail to take the first-innings lead and the match eventually ends in a draw, East Zone will be crowned Duleep Trophy champions.
That makes 709 the key figure for South Zone.
They need to go past East Zone's 708 if they want to remove the first-innings advantage from the equation. A score of 708 would leave the sides level, while anything lower would put South Zone behind.
This explains why East Zone had little incentive to declare early.
Every extra run increased their safety net, while every additional over they spent batting reduced the time available to South Zone to force an outright victory.
Had East Zone declared at, say, 600, South Zone would have had considerably more time to chase the game. Continuing to bat therefore served both purposes: it strengthened their first-innings position and consumed valuable match time.
The regulation has existed in the Duleep Trophy for decades. The competition began in 1961-62 as a zonal knockout tournament, and the first-innings method was being used by the 1960s.
The 1966-67 final is an early example. South Zone made 470, West Zone replied with 402 and the match ended in a draw. South Zone won the trophy because they had established a 68-run first-innings lead.
The logic behind such a system was easier to understand in an era when drawn first-class matches were much more common and scoring rates were significantly slower. A knockout competition needed a way to determine a champion when neither team could force a result.
Modern batters score at faster rates, captains are more willing to declare and teams are generally more aggressive in their attempts to produce results. That makes the impact of an old first-innings tiebreaker more pronounced.
Why East Zone's 708 is significant
The rule does not make East Zone's batting effort any less impressive.
Kishan's 270 was an outstanding display of concentration and shot-making, while Kushagra's century helped keep the innings moving. Kishan's performance was particularly significant given his efforts to rebuild his red-ball credentials after being left out of the BCCI central contracts list in 2024.
Speaking after his marathon innings, Kishan said his approach had changed naturally during his time away from the Indian squad.
He explained that he had learned to focus on the simplest requirement of his job, scoring runs, rather than allowing expectations and outside factors to create unnecessary pressure.
That mindset translated into a huge contribution for East Zone.
But the team's overall approach raises a larger issue about the tournament's playing conditions.
In a conventional first-class contest, reaching 500 or 600 creates a genuine captaincy dilemma. Continuing to bat can make the team virtually unassailable, but declaring earlier gives the bowlers more time to take 20 wickets. Both options carry risks.
The Duleep Trophy final reduces that risk for the team batting first.
Once East Zone had secured a substantial advantage, there was little reason to hand South Zone additional time by declaring. The safest route was to keep batting until South Zone removed the final wicket.
That is where the rule can become problematic. A tiebreaker is supposed to determine the winner when a match cannot produce one. Here, the possibility of a first-innings tiebreak can influence the way teams approach the match from the outset.
The first 10 wickets can effectively become more important than the second 10.
There are other models India could consider. Australia's Sheffield Shield, for example, uses bonus points during a defined period of the first innings, rewarding teams for both batting and taking wickets.
A reserve day, a capped bonus-point system or even league-stage performance as a tiebreaker could also be explored.
None would completely eliminate the complications that come with a drawn final, particularly when weather affects the game. But the objective should be to create incentives that encourage teams to pursue an outright victory.
East Zone cannot be blamed for exploiting the rules in front of them. From their perspective, batting until 708 was a perfectly logical strategy. Kishan's 270 and the team's enormous total deserve credit.
What their marathon innings has done, however, is expose the strength of the first-innings rule.