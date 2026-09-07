Ishan Kishan 270: East Zone Star Smashes Record Books In Duleep Trophy Final

Ishan Kishan produced a magical knock against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy Final at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was unbeaten at 111 on the stumps of the first day.
He continued on the second day where he left. The Jharkhand-based cricketer is known to play an aggressive brand of cricket. However, in the final, Ishan mixed aggression with caution to put his team in a strong position. He scored 270 runs off 334 balls before getting out, breaking multiple records.
He is only the fifth batter in Duleep Trophy history to score a double ton in a final. His innings of 270 runs is also the second-highest score in the final and the eighth-biggest innings in overall Duleep Trophy history.
Highest Score In An Innings of Duleep Trophy
|Player
|Score
|Opposition
|Season
|Raman Lamba (North Zone)
|320
|West Zone
|1987-88
|Ishan Kishan (East Zone)
|270
|South Zone
|2026
|Cheteshwar Pujara (India Blue)
|256
|India Red
|2016-17
|Anshuman Gaekwad (West Zone)
|216
|North Zone
|1987-88
Only The Third East Zone Batter
Ishan Kishan also became only the third East Zone batter to have a double ton in the Duleep Trophy. The Indian batter also went on to become the highest individual scorer and first double centurion in the Finals of the zonal tournament, donning East Zone's jersey.
Double Centurions For East Zone In Duleep Trophy
|Player
|Score
|Opposition
|Year
|Arun Lal
|287
|West Zone
|1986
|Ishan Kishan
|270
|South Zone
|2026
|Arun Lal
|214
|Central Zone
|1986
|Saba Karim
|200*
|West Zone
|1995
Ishan scored 162 runs out of his 270 runs from just boundaries. This is the fourth-most runs scored through fours and sixes in an innings in Duleep Trophy.
East Zone Go Big
East Zone continued their dominance on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, piling up a mammoth total of 708 runs. Apart from skipper Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra also struck a superb 101, sharing a massive 230-run partnership with Kishan as East Zone kept South Zone’s bowlers under pressure.
Tripurana Vijay claimed four wickets, but South Zone eventually ran out of answers as East Zone were bowled out in the final over of the day. .