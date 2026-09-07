Ishan Kishan 270: East Zone Star Smashes Record Books In Duleep Trophy Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Kishan became only the fifth batter to score a double century in a Duleep Trophy final and the first East Zone batter to do so in the title match.

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Ishan Kishan Celebrating His Double Ton In The Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone
Ishan Kishan Celebrating His Double Ton In The Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone | Photo: Screengrab (Jiohotsar)

Ishan Kishan produced a magical knock against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy Final at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was unbeaten at 111 on the stumps of the first day.

He continued on the second day where he left. The Jharkhand-based cricketer is known to play an aggressive brand of cricket. However, in the final, Ishan mixed aggression with caution to put his team in a strong position. He scored 270 runs off 334 balls before getting out, breaking multiple records.

Also Read: East Zone Vs West Zone Day 2 Highlights, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Kishan’s 270 Powers EZ To 708 At Stumps On Day 2

He is only the fifth batter in Duleep Trophy history to score a double ton in a final. His innings of 270 runs is also the second-highest score in the final and the eighth-biggest innings in overall Duleep Trophy history.

Highest Score In An Innings of Duleep Trophy

PlayerScoreOppositionSeason
Raman Lamba (North Zone)320West Zone1987-88
Ishan Kishan (East Zone)270South Zone2026
Cheteshwar Pujara (India Blue)256India Red2016-17
Anshuman Gaekwad (West Zone)216North Zone1987-88

Only The Third East Zone Batter

Ishan Kishan also became only the third East Zone batter to have a double ton in the Duleep Trophy. The Indian batter also went on to become the highest individual scorer and first double centurion in the Finals of the zonal tournament, donning East Zone's jersey.

Related Content
Ishan Kishan Celebrating As He Brings His 10th First-Class Century In Front Of A Packed MA Chidamabaram Stadium, Chennai - |Photo: Screengrab (Jiohotstar)
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Ishan Kishan Celebrating As He Brings His 10th First-Class Century In Front Of A Packed MA Chidamabaram Stadium, Chennai - |Photo: Screengrab (Jiohotstar)
East Zone, led by Ishan Kishan (Left), will face South Zone, captained by Tilak Varma - | Photo: File

Double Centurions For East Zone In Duleep Trophy

PlayerScoreOppositionYear
Arun Lal287West Zone1986
Ishan Kishan270South Zone2026
Arun Lal214Central Zone1986
Saba Karim200*West Zone1995

Ishan scored 162 runs out of his 270 runs from just boundaries. This is the fourth-most runs scored through fours and sixes in an innings in Duleep Trophy.

East Zone Go Big

East Zone continued their dominance on Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, piling up a mammoth total of 708 runs. Apart from skipper Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra also struck a superb 101, sharing a massive 230-run partnership with Kishan as East Zone kept South Zone’s bowlers under pressure.

Tripurana Vijay claimed four wickets, but South Zone eventually ran out of answers as East Zone were bowled out in the final over of the day. .

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