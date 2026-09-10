India Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

India face Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal in Dubai
The match begins at 8 PM IST on Thursday, September 10
Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, with live streaming on Sony LIV
Defending WODI World Cup champions and 2024 Women’s Asia Cup runners-up, India take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday.
India are the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history and head into the contest as overwhelming favourites. The seven-time champions have made a strong start to their latest campaign, topping Group A with three wins from three matches. They began with a 94-run victory over Thailand before producing an emphatic 137-run win against Hong Kong.
India then continued their dominant run against Pakistan, bowling them out for just 55 before chasing down the target in 8.4 overs to register a seven-wicket win.
Smriti Mandhana has been one of India's standout performers in the tournament. She has scored 152 runs in three innings at an average of 50.67, including a sensational 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong. The knock also saw Mandhana become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, surpassing Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 runs.
India's bowling attack has been equally impressive. Deepti Sharma has taken eight wickets in the tournament, while Sree Charani has seven. Both played key roles in India's dominant performances during the group stage.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, enter the semifinal as underdogs but earned their place in the last four after finishing second in Group B. They began their campaign with a 71-run victory over Indonesia but suffered a four-wicket defeat against defending champions Sri Lanka. They bounced back in their final group game, beating the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs to secure qualification.
Bangladesh's victory over UAE was far from straightforward. After slipping to 55/6, they recovered to post 103/7 before their bowlers restricted UAE to 69/9. Rabeya Khan was among the key contributors with three wickets.
India have also dominated the recent head-to-head record, winning their last five matches against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh can draw confidence from their famous victory over India in the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup final, when they secured their only continental title.
The challenge for Bangladesh will be to find a way past an Indian side that has looked formidable throughout the ongoing tournament. India’s top order, led by Mandhana and Shafali Verma, has been particularly productive, while their bowling attack has consistently put opposition batters under pressure.
With India chasing an eighth Asia Cup title and Bangladesh eyeing another upset on the big stage, the semifinal promises an intriguing clash between the tournament favourites and a determined underdog.
All You Need To Know About Asia Cup Semi-Final Clash Between India and Bangladesh
When And Where Will Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final Between India and Bangladesh Be?
The Women’s Asia Cup encounter between India and Bangladesh will take place on Thursday, 10 September at 8 P.M IST, at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
What Time Will The Asia Cup Match between India and Bangladesh begin?
The Asia Cup tie between Team India and Team Bangladesh is scheduled to start at 8 P.M IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Women’s Asia Cup Between India and Bangladesh?
The Asia Cup tie between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, which includes Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their HD feeds.
How Can Fans Watch the Asia Cup Match between India and Bangladesh Online?
The Asia Cup game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and www.sonyliv.com from 8 P.M IST onwards.
Predicted Playing XI
India- S. Verma, S. Mandhana, P. Rawal, H. Kaur (Captain), D. Sharma, B. Fulmali, R. Ghosh(WK), P. Rawat, N. Sharma, S. Charani, and K. Gaud.
Bangladesh: D. Akter, J. Ferdous, S.Mostary, N. Sultana (Captain) (Wk), S. Akhter, S. Akter, F. Khatun, N. Akter, R. Khatun, M. Akter, and S. Khatun