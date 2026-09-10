Toddler Says Only ‘Uncle And Finger’, FIR Lodged Over Alleged Molestation In Rajasthan's Kota

The child reportedly told her mother only two words, “uncle” and “finger”, after complaining of abdominal pain.
Police are awaiting medical and forensic reports, while CCTV footage from the school and surrounding areas is being examined.
A two-year-old girl child was allegedly sexually assaulted at a play school in Rajasthan's Kota. Police lodged an FIR and collected DNA samples from the girl and male staff members at the school. The complaint was filed by the girl's family.
Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam said the child underwent a medical examination at JK Lone Hospital and the samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Police are waiting for the medical and forensic reports before drawing any conclusion.
Complaint And Discovery
The family's complaint said the toddler complained of abdominal pain on August 30. When treatment failed to bring relief, the parents took her for another consultation.
That examination revealed marks around the child's private parts and raised suspicion of sexual abuse. The family then approached the police, filed an FIR and officers launched an investigation.
Child's Statement
Gautam said the girl was unable to clearly communicate what had happened to her. Her mother told police that the child only said two words 'uncle' and 'finger'.
The family also told police that the girl seemed terrified when they brought her before the school staff, especially when the sweeper was around. They said she clung to her mother.
Police reviewed CCTV footage from the school and surrounding areas for the last 10 days and found no suspicious activity so far.
"Taking the mother's statement into consideration, we registered the FIR. We cannot say whether the incident happened or not until the medical and FSL reports are received," Gautam told PTI.
Help And Reporting
Child safety concerns can be reported by calling the 112 national emergency helpline or Childline at 1098. Complaints involving child abuse or violations under the POCSO Act can also be submitted to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
Cases involving child sexual abuse material or other cybercrimes can be reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The Bachpan Bachao Andolan also runs a toll-free helpline at 1800-102-7222 for reporting concerns related to child safety and protection.